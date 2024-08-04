Paris Olympics 2024 in pictures: Bobby Finke smashes 12-year-old men’s 1,500m freestyle world-record to clinch gold

Bobby Finke of the USA smashed the men’s 1,500 metres freestyle world record as he retained the Olympic gold medal

The win put the United States on top of the medal table at the Games with two events remaining in swimming

Finke touched the wall in 14 minutes, 30.67 seconds at La Defense Arena, eclipsing Sun Yang’s 12-year-old mark of 14:31.02 set at the London Games

Finke was under world record pace the entire race and accelerated in the final length to ensure he set a new mark

Finke became the first male swimmer to go back-to-back in the gruelling event since Australia’s Grant Hackett in 2000-04

Gallant Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri took silver, 3.88 seconds behind Finke, with Daniel Wiffen, the 800m gold medallist, taking the bronze for Ireland

Three years after winning the 800m and 1,500m golds at Tokyo, Finke marked his place among the titans of distance swimming

Katie Ledecky, Finke’s training partner, was celebrating in the crowd as she watched her teammates break the world record

