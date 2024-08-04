Novak Djokovic becomes the fifth player to complete a career Golden Slam

Novak Djokovic became only the fifth player to complete a career Golden Slam when he beat Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s singles final of the Paris Olympics 2024

The career Golden Slam refers to winning all four Grand Slam tournaments (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open) and the Olympics

Steffi Graf was the first player to finish the career Golden Slam when she won all five tournaments in 1988

Andre Agassi became the first men’s player to complete the same by winning the French Open in 1999

Rafael Nadal completed the Golden Slam when he won the US Open in 2010

Serena Williams was the most recent player to complete the Golden Slam before Djokovic when she won gold at the 2012 London Olympics

