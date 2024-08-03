Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally update after Day 7: China on top, USA second with most overall medals; India placed 44th

China is currently at the top of the table, having won 12 gold, 7 silver, and 7 bronze medals

USA lie second in the table with the most medals overall. It has won 9 gold, 17 silver, and 14 bronze

Great Britain currently sit third in the medal table, with 9 gold, 8 silver, and 8 bronze

Host France is fourth in the table, with 8 gold, 11 silver, and 10 bronze medals

Australia completes the top five with 8 gold, 6 silver, and 5 bronze medals

Meanwhile, India’s 3 bronze medals places it at number 44 in the medal table

