Paris Olympics Day 7 Top Moments in Pictures: Swiatek wins bronze; Litvinovich becomes first neutral athlete to win gold

Australia’s Kaylee McKewon broke the Olympic record in women’s 200m backstroke event to clinch gold

France’s Leon Marchand missed the World Record by a whisker and clinched gold men’s 200m individual medley

Marchand’s compatriot Cameron McEvoy edged past GBR’s Benjamin Proud to take gold in men’s 50m freestyle final

Chiara Leone got Switzerland’s first gold medal of the Paris Olympics by winning the women’s 50-meter rifle three positions shooting event

China’s Wang Zongyuan and Long Daoyi retained China’s men’s synchronised 3-metre springboard title, claiming the country’s fourth gold in the sport

Rowing - Croatia won gold in the men’s pair event. Britain came second to take the silver, with Switzerland picking up the bronze

Netherlands won gold in the women’s pair at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

Ireland took home the gold medal in the men’s lightweight double sculls. Italy came in second to take the sliver, with Greece picking up the bronze

Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz clinched victory for the Netherlands in the women’s skiff event

Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain stormed to Olympic men’s skiff gold

Ivan Litvinovich of Belarus claimed the first gold medal by a neutral athlete in Paris by defending his Olympic title in men’s trampoline

Bryony Page won Great Britain’s first trampoline Olympic gold to complete her set of a medal of every colour

Iga Swiatek claimed a bronze for Poland’s first tennis medal at any Summer Games by beating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia 6-2, 6-1

Britain’s equestrian team bagged another Olympic title as showjumpers Ben Maher, Harry Charles, and Scott Brash won gold in Equestrian jumping team final

China’s Zheng Siwei and Huang Ya Qiong beat beat South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun 21-8, 21-11 to win mixed doubles badminton gold 

American archers Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold beat India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat to win Archery mixed team bronze

South Korea’s mixed archery pair of Lim Si-hyeon and Kim Woo-jin swept the floor 6-0 with their German opponents to take the gold medal 

