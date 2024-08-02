Paris Olympics 2024 India highlights: Indian athletes making history in Paris

Manu Bhaker has made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by becoming the first Indian athlete from independent India to win two medals at the same Olympics
Bhaker, who has won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol and team 10m air pistol events, also became the first Indian woman to win a medal in a shooting event
Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh took the bronze in the team 10m air pistol event, winning India’s first team shooting medal at the Olympics
Swapnil Kusale won the bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 position event, marking the first time India has ever won a medal in the event
Manika Batra bowed out against Japan’s Miu Hirano on Wednesday, but her previous win against Prithika Pavade of France made her the first Indian table tennis player to qualify for the pre-quarterfinal stage of the Olympics
Sreeja Akula followed suit, defeating Singapore’s Zeng Jian to qualify for the pre-quarterfinal stage as well. Her Olympic journey was brought to an end by Sun Yingsha of China