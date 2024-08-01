Paris Olympics Day 6 Top Moments in Pictures: Algerian boxer sparks gender debate; China continues to top of medal tally

Imane Khelif of Algeria won her opening Olympic boxing bout after her opponent Angela Carini of Italy quit after just 46 seconds
The controversial bout sparked a worldwide gender debate as Khelif had failed the gender eligibility test twice in prior tournaments
The first event of the day was men’s 20km race walk. Ecuador’s Brian Pintado clocked 1:18:55 to win the gold medal
China’s Yang Jiayu reigned supreme in the women’s 20km race walk in 1:25.54 to win her first gold medal
China’s Liu Yukun, who is the current world record holder, won the gold medal in the men’s 50m air rifle 3P with a score of 463.6
India’s Swapnil Kusale clinched bronze with a score of 451.4 in the same event
New Zealand won gold in the women’s double sculls at the Vaires-sur-Marnes Nautical Stadium
Romanian duo Andrei Sebastian Cornea and Marian Florian Enache came from behind to take an impressive gold in men’s double sculls
The Netherlands took home a thrilling rowing gold after beating favourites Great Britain by just 0.18 seconds in the women’s four final
Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan powered the U.S. to gold in the men’s four with a time of 5:49.03
Zelym Kotsoiev of Azerbaijan beat Georgian Ilia Sulamanidze and won the gold medal in the men’s under 100kg judo
Alice Bellandi of Italy captured gold in women’s judo -78kg after defeating Inbar Lanir of Israel
Italy’s Giovanni De Gennaro pulled out a sensational run to win gold in the men’s single kayak slalom event in a time of 88.22 seconds
Gymnastics: USA’s Simone Biles won the gold medal in the women’s all-around event after amassing a total score of 59.131