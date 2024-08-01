Perfect pairing! Italian gymnast sponsored by parmesan cheese company goes viral during Paris Olympics

Social media has been lit up by Giorgio Villa, a member of Italy’s silver medal winning gymnastics team, who is sponsored by cheese company Parmigiano-Reggiano
A sponsorship announcement posted by the gymnast a few years ago have gone viral where the 21-year-old athlete is posing with massive blocks of cheese
It is unclear whether Villa is still associated with Parmigiano-Reggiano but she does occassionally pose with cheese of varying sizes
Gold in their event was won by Simone Biles’ USA team
Villa’s story is an inspiring one. She was forced to miss the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with an ankle injury
Her silver in the Paris Games was a way to make up for all the time lost
Villa is not the only athlete sponsored by Parmigiano-Reggiano. Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner has also been sponsored by the cheese company