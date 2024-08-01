Perfect pairing! Italian gymnast sponsored by parmesan cheese company goes viral during Paris Olympics

Social media has been lit up by Giorgio Villa, a member of Italy’s silver medal winning gymnastics team, who is sponsored by cheese company Parmigiano-Reggiano

A sponsorship announcement posted by the gymnast a few years ago have gone viral where the 21-year-old athlete is posing with massive blocks of cheese

It is unclear whether Villa is still associated with Parmigiano-Reggiano but she does occassionally pose with cheese of varying sizes

Gold in their event was won by Simone Biles’ USA team

Villa’s story is an inspiring one. She was forced to miss the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with an ankle injury

Her silver in the Paris Games was a way to make up for all the time lost

Villa is not the only athlete sponsored by Parmigiano-Reggiano. Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner has also been sponsored by the cheese company

More Shorts

Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 6 Top Moments LIVE: Swapnil wins bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3P; Sat-Chi knocked out
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics Day 5 Top Moments in Pictures: Ledecky wins 12th Olympic gold; Adriana Ruano Oliva scripts history for Guatemala
By Team Sportstar
In photos: Remembering the late Aunshuman Gaekwad
By Team Sportstar