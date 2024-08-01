Paris Olympics Day 5 Top Moments in Pictures: Ledecky wins 12th Olympic gold; Adriana Ruano Oliva scripts history for Guatemala

France hogged the Olympic triathlon spotlight as Cassandre Beaugrand delivered a decisive gold for the hosts in the women’s race
Great Britain’s Alex Yee produced a sensational sprint finish to claim Olympic triathlon gold
China’s Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi won gold in the women’s synchronised 10-metre platform event
Netherlands won gold in the men’s quadruple sculls Olympic final at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
Great Britain’s rowers won a dramatic Olympic gold in the women’s quadruple sculls after a close contest with the Netherlands
Argentina’s Jose Augusto Torres surprised everyone with a 94.82 run to steal gold in men’s BMX freestyle
Adriana Ruano Oliva of Guatemala won the nation’s first-ever Olympic gold in women’s trap shooting event
China’s 18-year-old Deng Yawen won the women’s cycling BMX freestyle park final with a best run that scored 92.60 points.
Jessica Fox has defended her C1 crown and made Australian Olympic history by adding a second gold medal to her Paris collection
Artistic Gymnastics: Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka capitalised on errors by the top contenders to win the men’s all-around gold medal
South Korea beat Hungary 45-41 in men’s sabre team final to clinch gold
Léon Marchand won the 200-meter butterfly with a come-from-behind final 50 to beat Hungarian star Kristof Milak
Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom won the women’s 100 metres freestyle gold meda, clocking 52.16
Katie Ledecky won her first gold medal at the Paris Olympics, claiming a record-equalling 12th Olympic medal in women’s swimming