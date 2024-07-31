Paris Olympics 2024: France and Argentina to face off again in men’s football quarterfinal

France’s 3-0 win against New Zealand on Tuesday set up the mouth-watering prospect of a quarterfinal against recent rivals Argentina

This match will be the first time the two teams have met since the 2022 Qatar World Cup final, which Argentina won on penalties after the game ended 3-3 after extra time

The Argentina team has also been booed by crowds in France after their team was involved in a controversial racist and homophobic chant after winning the Copa America last month

France have looked the early favourites, topping their group by winning three games out of three, scoring 7 goals, and conceding none

Argentina’s form has been inconsistent, as it lost its first game against Morocco 1-2 in contentious circumstances, before securing back-to-back wins

Argentina is led by former Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano, and has big pnames like Nicolas Otamendi and Julian Alvarez

Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry is managing the France team and possesses proven commodities like Alexandre Lacazette and Michael Olise

The winner of this clash will face the winner of Egypt vs Paraguay in the semifinal to be held on 5 August

