Paris Olympics Day 4 Top Moments in Pictures: Simone Biles clinches gold, China wins Table Tennis MD gold

Days after an injury scare, Simone Biles and her U.S. women’s artistic gymnastics teammates took home the gold in the team finals

China’s Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin beat Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s Ri Jong-sik and Kim Kum-yong to win table tennis mixed doubles gold

Great Britain’s Nathan Hlales won Olympic gold by setting a new Games record in the men’s trap shooting fina

New Zealand captured the nation’s first gold of the campaign, winning the women’s rugby sevens title against Canada by 19-12

Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown won the women’s 100-metre backstroke gold medal and successfully defended her Olympic title

Daniel Wiffen has become the first athlete from Northern Ireland to win an Olympic gold medal in 36 years in a thrilling 800m freestyle final

More Shorts

India at the Olympics: From Bhaker and Bindra to Neeraj, India’s individual medallists in history
By Team Sportstar
Paris 2024: Manu Bhaker admits to making a fake profile to defend PV Sindhu from trolls online
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 4 Highlights: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh make history, SatChi move forward
By Team Sportstar