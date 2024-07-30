India at the Olympics: From Bhaker and Bindra to Neeraj, India’s individual medallists in history

By winning bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed event on Tuesday, Manu Bhaker became the first Indian to win multiple medals in the same Olympic Games

KD Jadhav was India’s first individual Olympic medallist post-independence when he won a bronze in men’s bantamweight wrestling at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics

Abhinav Bindra won India’s first individual gold medal in men’s 10m air rifle shooting at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Karnam Malleshwari became India’s first female Olympic medallist at the 2000 Sydney Olympics by winning bronze in women’s 54kg weightlifting

Sushil Kumar became the first Indian to win multiple individual Olympic medals by winning bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver at the 2012 London Olympics in men’s 66kg wrestling

With her silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu became the first female athlete with multiple individual Olympic medals for India

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win gold in track and field with his gold in javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

