Rohan Bopanna retires from international tennis, will continue in ATP circuit

Rohan Bopanna has retired from the national team after a doubles loss with N. Sriram Balaji against Gael Monfils and Édouard Roger-Vasselin in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Despite calling it a day on his international career, Bopanna will continue to play in the ATP circuit for now

Bopanna and his partner, Australia’s Matthew Ebden, won the Australian Open early this year, and reached the semi-finals of the French Open as well

Bopanna represented India at three Olympics, London 2012, Rio 2016, and Paris 2024

His best performance came at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he and Sania Mirza reached the semi-final, finishing fourth after losing the bronze medal match

Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale also won gold for India at the mixed doubles event of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games

Bopanna had retired from the Davis Cup in September 2023, ending a 21-year career

More Shorts

Simone Biles - Revisiting the USA gymnast’s challenging Tokyo Olympics campaign ahead of her Paris 2024 run
By Team Sportstar
Manu Bhaker becomes first Indian woman to win multiple medals at the same Olympic Games
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh clinch bronze in 10m air pistol mixed team event
By Team Sportstar