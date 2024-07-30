Rohan Bopanna retires from international tennis, will continue in ATP circuit

Rohan Bopanna has retired from the national team after a doubles loss with N. Sriram Balaji against Gael Monfils and Édouard Roger-Vasselin in the 2024 Paris Olympics
Despite calling it a day on his international career, Bopanna will continue to play in the ATP circuit for now
Bopanna and his partner, Australia’s Matthew Ebden, won the Australian Open early this year, and reached the semi-finals of the French Open as well
Bopanna represented India at three Olympics, London 2012, Rio 2016, and Paris 2024
His best performance came at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he and Sania Mirza reached the semi-final, finishing fourth after losing the bronze medal match
Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale also won gold for India at the mixed doubles event of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games
Bopanna had retired from the Davis Cup in September 2023, ending a 21-year career