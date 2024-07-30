Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh clinch bronze in 10m air pistol mixed team event

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event

The Indian duo won India’s first-ever medal in the Shooting team event by defeating Republic of Korea’s Oh Ye Jin and Wonho Lee 16-10

Sarabjot’s 8.6 cost India the first two points initially but they made a strong comeback to win India’s overall sixth medal in Shooting

This was Manu’s second medal in last 48 hours as she clinched bronze in women’s 10m air pistol. She will also compete in Women’s 25m Pistol event

Sarabjot marginally missed out on the Men’s 10m Air Pistol event on Saturday and that fueled him to perform better in the mixed events

Meanwhile, Manu became the first Indian to win multiple medals in a single Olympic campaign

Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec of Serbia clinched gold while Yusuf Dikec and Şevval İlayda Tarhan of Turkey won silver

Click the link below to get live updates of Day 4 of the Paris Olympics:

Paris Olympics day 4

