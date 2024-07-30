Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh in bronze medal match at 1PM; Badminton, archery later today; Balraj Panwar on cusp of history in rowing

July 30, 2024 11:01

Jonathan Selvaraj recaps the men’s 10m air rifle final

It seems one of the most needlessly cruel bits of modern sports’ business to subject athletes to a question-and-answer session minutes following a painful loss. It’s nothing but a postmortem of their own deceased hopes and dreams.

And yet, in the mixed zone following the final of the 10m air rifle event competition at the Paris Olympics, Arjun Babuta was asked, “What do you remember of the last time you finished fourth in a competition?”

As far as defeats go, nothing would seem as bitter to Babuta as the one he had to swallow at the shooting range at Chateauroux on Monday morning. He flirted with the chance to make Indian sporting history before eventually finishing fourth.

