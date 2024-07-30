Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh in bronze medal match at 1PM; Badminton, archery later today; Balraj Panwar on cusp of history in rowing

- July 30, 2024 11:53Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh - Qualification scores
- July 30, 2024 11:22Balraj Panwar - QF 4 Start List
- July 30, 2024 11:18Manika Batra - the standout star on Monday
- July 30, 2024 11:14Rower Balraj Panwar in action
The only Indian rower in Paris 2024, Balraj Panwar, is on the verge of making history. He will compete in the men’s single sculls quarterfinals. If he finishes in the top three, he will be the first Indian to qualify for the semifinals in single sculls.
- July 30, 2024 11:01Jonathan Selvaraj recaps the men’s 10m air rifle final
It seems one of the most needlessly cruel bits of modern sports’ business to subject athletes to a question-and-answer session minutes following a painful loss. It’s nothing but a postmortem of their own deceased hopes and dreams.
And yet, in the mixed zone following the final of the 10m air rifle event competition at the Paris Olympics, Arjun Babuta was asked, “What do you remember of the last time you finished fourth in a competition?”
As far as defeats go, nothing would seem as bitter to Babuta as the one he had to swallow at the shooting range at Chateauroux on Monday morning. He flirted with the chance to make Indian sporting history before eventually finishing fourth.
- July 30, 2024 10:51What’s in store today?
12:30 - Shooting - Trap Men’s Qualification Day 2 - Prithviraj Tondaiman
12:30 - Shooting - Trap Women’s Qualification Day 1 - Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari
13:00 - Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team - India 1 (Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh)
13:40 - Rowing - Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals - Balraj Panwar
16:45 - Hockey - Men’s Pool B - India vs Ireland
17:14 - Archery - Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round - Ankita Bhakat vs Wioleta Myszor (Poland)
17:53 - Archery - Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round - Ankita Bhakat - (Subject to qualification)
17:27 - Archery - Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round - Bhajan Kaur vs Syifa Nurafifah Kamal (Indonesia)
17:53 - Archery - Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round - Bhajan Kaur - (Subject to qualification)
17:30 - Badminton - Men’s Doubles Group Stage - Satwiksairaj Reddy/Chirag Shetty vs Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia)
Not before 18:20 - Badminton - Women’s Doubles Group Stage - Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Setyana Mapasa/Angela Yu (Australia)
19:00 - Shooting - Trap Men’s Final - Prithviraj Tondaiman (Subject to qualification)
19:16 - Boxing - Men’s 51kg - Preliminaries - Round of 16 - Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia)
21:24 - Boxing - Women’s 57kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines)
22:46 - Archery - Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round - Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Adam Li (Czech Republic)
23:25 - Archery - Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round - Dhiraj Bommadevara (Subject to qualification)
01:22 - Boxing - Women’s 54kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda (Colombia)
- July 30, 2024 10:45India’s results from July 29
- July 30, 2024 10:27Indians in action - July 30
