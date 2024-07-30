MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh in bronze medal match at 1PM; Badminton, archery later today; Balraj Panwar on cusp of history in rowing

Paris 2024 Olympics Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from all the events taking place at the Paris Olympics on Day 4, Tuesday, July 30.

Updated : Jul 30, 2024 11:53 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of all the events taking place at the Paris Olympics on Day 4, Tuesday, July 30.

  • July 30, 2024 11:53
    Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh - Qualification scores

    mansarb.png

  • July 30, 2024 11:22
    Balraj Panwar - QF 4 Start List

    balraj3.png

  • July 30, 2024 11:18
    Manika Batra - the standout star on Monday

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika Batra wins Round of 32 encounter against France’s Prithika Pavade

    Indian paddler Manika Batra sealed qualification to the Round of 16 of the Table Tennis women’s singles event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday with a 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 win.

  • July 30, 2024 11:14
    Rower Balraj Panwar in action

    The only Indian rower in Paris 2024, Balraj Panwar, is on the verge of making history. He will compete in the men’s single sculls quarterfinals. If he finishes in the top three, he will be the first Indian to qualify for the semifinals in single sculls.

  • July 30, 2024 11:01
    Jonathan Selvaraj recaps the men’s 10m air rifle final

    It seems one of the most needlessly cruel bits of modern sports’ business to subject athletes to a question-and-answer session minutes following a painful loss. It’s nothing but a postmortem of their own deceased hopes and dreams.

    And yet, in the mixed zone following the final of the 10m air rifle event competition at the Paris Olympics, Arjun Babuta was asked, “What do you remember of the last time you finished fourth in a competition?”

    As far as defeats go, nothing would seem as bitter to Babuta as the one he had to swallow at the shooting range at Chateauroux on Monday morning. He flirted with the chance to make Indian sporting history before eventually finishing fourth.

    READ MORE

  • July 30, 2024 10:51
    What’s in store today?

    12:30 - Shooting - Trap Men’s Qualification Day 2 - Prithviraj Tondaiman

    12:30 - Shooting - Trap Women’s Qualification Day 1 - Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari

    13:00 - Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team - India 1 (Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh)

    13:40 - Rowing - Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals - Balraj Panwar

    16:45 - Hockey - Men’s Pool B - India vs Ireland

    17:14 - Archery - Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round - Ankita Bhakat vs Wioleta Myszor (Poland)

    17:53 - Archery - Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round - Ankita Bhakat - (Subject to qualification)

    17:27 - Archery - Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round - Bhajan Kaur vs Syifa Nurafifah Kamal (Indonesia)

    17:53 - Archery - Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round - Bhajan Kaur - (Subject to qualification)

    17:30 - Badminton - Men’s Doubles Group Stage - Satwiksairaj Reddy/Chirag Shetty vs Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia)

    Not before 18:20 - Badminton - Women’s Doubles Group Stage - Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Setyana Mapasa/Angela Yu (Australia)

    19:00 - Shooting - Trap Men’s Final - Prithviraj Tondaiman (Subject to qualification)

    19:16 - Boxing - Men’s 51kg - Preliminaries - Round of 16 - Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia)

    21:24 - Boxing - Women’s 57kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines)

    22:46 - Archery - Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round - Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Adam Li (Czech Republic)

    23:25 - Archery - Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round - Dhiraj Bommadevara (Subject to qualification)

    01:22 - Boxing - Women’s 54kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda (Colombia)

  • July 30, 2024 10:45
    India’s results from July 29

    Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 29; Arjun Babuta finishes fourth; India draws with Argentina in hockey

    Paris Olympics: Here are all the scores and results of Indian athletes who were in action at the 2024 Games on Monday, July 29.

  • July 30, 2024 10:33
    Paris 2024 Medals Tally - As things stand

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 4 Live Medal Tally - July 30: Japan on top of standings; India 26th with one bronze

    Japan was on top of the Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally on Tuesday after winning six gold, two silver and four bronze.

  • July 30, 2024 10:27
    Indians in action - July 30

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 4: Indians in action today — July 30 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On July 30, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as badminton, shooting, hockey, archery and boxing.

