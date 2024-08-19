CAS publishes detailed verdict on Vinesh Phogat appeal, says onus lies on athlete to make weight

The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ad-hoc committee in Paris for the Olympics has released a 24-page document detailing its verdict in Vinesh Phogat’s appeal.

The Sole Arbitrator assigned to hear Vinesh’s appeal, on August 14, rejected her appeal against a gut-wrenching disqualification from the women’s 50kg final for being 100gm overweight, a decision that evoked a sharp reaction from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Here are some of the points made in the full verdict:

The problem for the Athlete is that the Rules are clear as to the weight limit and are the same for all participants. There is no tolerance provided for -– it is an upper limit. It does not even allow for the weight of the singlet. It is clearly up to an athlete to ensure that they remain below that limit

There is no dispute that the Applicant was above the weight limit. She gave the above evidence clearly and directly at the hearing. Her case is that the amount of excess was 100g and that a tolerance should apply as this is a small excess and explicable for reasons such as drinking water and water retention, in particular during the pre-menstrual phase

The verdict also emphasised that Vinesh is an experienced wrestler and there was no evidence that she did not understand the weight requirements.

Vinesh had demanded that she be given a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to her in the semifinals but was promoted to the summit clash following the Indian’s disqualification. The gold was claimed by American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.