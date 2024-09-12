Mohub Bagan Super Giant in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish

With a host of new signings, a new coach at the helm, and a title to defend, Mohun Bagan Super Giant is eager to reassert its dominance over the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.

Its newest Spanish tactician Jose Molina will have big shoes to fill, as he leads the defending ISL Shield-winner in the new season.

The former Atletico Madrid and Deportivo de La Coruna custodian returned to Indian football after leading ATK to its second ISL title in 2016 in his first spell. Molina is also back in the coaching dugout for the first time since 2018, when he was named the sporting director of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Given the track record of Molina, the supporters will hope for yet another triumphant season, especially with the pool of talent it has accumulated over the last couple of years.

On paper, the Kolkata club has assembled the best team by far in ISL but sadly for Bagan, football is not played on paper as it recently found out in the Durand Cup 2024 final against NorthEast United FC.

The defending champion slipped from a 2-0 lead to lose to the Highlanders on penalties in front of its supporters in Molina’s first assignment.

The acquisition of Australian international Jamie Maclaren adds a potent attacking threat to replace Armando Sadiku. Maclaren’s proven goal-scoring ability in the AFC region gives the Mariners a significant advantage heading into the new season.

Jose Francisco Molina: A catalyst for dominance

Molina’s coaching philosophy, centred around possession-based football, creative midfield play, and a balanced approach to attack and defence, aligns well with Mohun Bagan SG’s aspirations.

In stark contrast to his predecessor’s counter-attacking style, Molina’s teams are known for their ability to dictate the pace of the game, maintain possession, and create scoring chances through patient build-up play.

The former Villarreal boss typically favours a 4-2-3-1 formation, which allows him to deploy creative and visionary central midfielders. This setup can be beneficial for MBSG’s Indian players like Sahal Abdul Samad and Anirudh Thapa, who are in dire need of resurrecting their careers at the Kolkata club.

The system encourages progressive ball movement and aims to break down defences through patient build-up play. The addition of Scottish midfielder Greg Stewart will provide the additional control Molina strives for in the middle of the park. Stewart’s former Mumbai City FC colleague Lalengmawia Ralte will also be an important part of the Spanish tactician’s plans.

While at ATK, he successfully fostered a partnership between strikers Helder Postiga and Iain Hume, Molina will have a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal at MBSG.

Domestic wide-attackers Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh, along with the Australian trio of Dimitrios Petratos, Jason Cummings, and Maclaren, will add depth and variety to the team’s attacking options.

Molina’s focus on possession and pressing is complemented by a disciplined defense, ensuring a balanced approach. While new signings Tom Aldred and Alberto Rodriguez may need to improve on their Durand Cup performances, Molina’s ability to adapt his tactics to suit his squad’s strengths gives him confidence for the upcoming ISL season.

With a ‘super squad’ at his disposal, Molina’s tactical flexibility and man-management skills will be key in integrating his players into a cohesive unit capable of challenging for titles.

Expected finish -- First

Players to watch out for

Dimitrios Petratos

The 31-year-old forward has gained a cult following among Mohun Bagan fans since arriving in Kolkata in 2022. He has been the Mariners’ go-to man in almost every crucial moment more often than not, the Australian has delivered.

Petratos’ versatility extends beyond scoring goals. He often drops back to assist the midfield, demonstrating exceptional vision and passing ability. This has significantly contributed to the team’s overall goal-scoring prowess.

Jamie Maclaren

Maclaren is among the most prolific scorers to come to India in a few years. The A-League all-time top-scorer will add a clinical edge to MBSG’s potent attack.

The Australia international has a wealth of experience playing for Melbourne City FC, Scotland’s Hibernian FC and Darmstadt 98 in Germany.

Transfer rating – 8/10

MBSG has roped in some extremely talented Indian and international players. However, the controversial loss of Anwar Ali could prove problematic, as the team has yet to secure a suitable Indian replacement for the defender. Additionally, Molina may face challenges in defensive midfield due to a limited supply of natural No. 6 players.