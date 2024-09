Indian football transfer news: Full list of ins and outs in Indian Super League before ISL 2024-25

The summer transfer window for the 2024-25 season slammed shut on August 31, with several clubs and players choosing to change their allegiances.

While East Bengal roped in the players with maximum goals and assists in the Indian Super League (ISL), Dimitrios Diamantakos and Madih Talal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant continued its trend of turning heads with marquee signings, bringing in Jamie Maclaren, the highest-ever goal score in Australia’s top division.

The current season of ISL will begin on September 13, with the Mariners taking on Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Before the season, here is the complete list of summer transfers by all ISL clubs, along with the money spent, as per Transfermarkt.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Ins - Lalengmawia Ralte (Mumbai City FC), Greg Stewart (Kilmarnock FC), Alberto Rodriguez (PERSIB), Saurabh Bhanwala (Namdhari FC), Dheeraj Singh (FC Goa), Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City), Tom Aldred (Brisbane Roar) Money spent: INR 16 million Outs - Kiyan Nassiri (Chennaiyin FC), Ashutosh Mehta (Jamshedpur FC), Hector Yuste (East Bengal), Joni Kauko (Inter Kashi), Lalrinliana Hnamte (Chennaiyin FC), Brendan Hamill (Melbourne Victory), Armando Sadiku (FC Goa), Hugo Boumous (Odisha FC) Money received: 0

East Bengal FC

Ins: Jeakson Singh (Kerala Blasters), Anwar Ali (Delhi FC), Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters), Madih Talal (Punjab FC), David Lalhansanga (Mohammedan Sporting), Hector Yuste (Mohun Bagan Super Giant), Provat Lakra (Jamshedpur FC), Debjit Majumder (Chennaiyin FC), Mark Zothanpuia (Hyderabad FC), Nishu Kumar (Kerala Blasters) Money spent: INR 58 million Outs: Víctor Vázquez (FC Santa Coloma), Javi Siverio (Jamshedpur FC), José Antonio Pardo (CD Extremadura), Felicio Brown (Muangthong Utd), Borja Herrera (FC Goa), Mandar Rao Desai (Chennaiyin FC), Mobashir Rahman (Jamshedpur FC), Aleksandar Pantic (Without club) Money earnt: 0

Kerala Blasters FC

Ins: R. Lalthanmawia (Aizawl FC), Noah Sadaoui (FC Goa), Likmabam Rakesh (NEROCA FC), Jesús Jiménez (OFI Crete FC), Som Kumar (Olimpija U19), Nora Fernandes (Aizawl FC), Huidrom Naocha Singh (Mumbai City FC), Alexandre Coeff (SM Caen) Money spent: 0 Outs: Jeakson Singh (East Bengal), Fedor Černych (Kauno Zalgiris), Dimitrios Diamantakos (East Bengal). Givson Singh (Odisha FC), Daisuke Sakai (PSM Makassar), Marko Leskovic (Slaven Belupo), Nishu Kumar (East Bengal), Karanjit Singh (Without club), Nihal Sudeesh (Punjab FC - loan) Money earnt: INR 35 million

Bengaluru FC

Ins: Alberto Noguera (Mumbai City), Rahul Bheke (Mumbai City), Edgar Méndez (Necaxa), Pedro Capó (Eldense), Lalthuammawia Ralte (Odisha FC), Mohammed Salah (Punjab FC), Jorge Pereyra Díaz (Mumbai City) Money spent: 0 Outs: Lara Sharma (FC Goa), Amrit Gope (Jamshedpur FC), Oliver Drost (FC Helsingör), Slavko Damjanovic (Persebaya), Javi Hernández (Jamshedpur FC), Robin Yadav (NorthEast United), Rohit Kumar (Odisha FC), Jayesh Rane (Mumbai City), Keziah Veendorp (Ha Noi FC), Ajay Chhetri (Sreenidi Deccan), Shankar Sampingiraj (Without club) Money earnt: INR 3 million

FC Goa

Ins: Dejan Drazic (Ethnikos), Lara Sharma (Bengaluru FC), Iker Guarrotxena (Mumbai City FC), Aakash Sangwan (Chennaiyin FC), Mohammed Yasir (Hyderabad FC), Rowllin Borges (Mumbai City FC), Borja Herrera (East Bengal), Laxmikant Kattimani (Hyderabad FC), Armando Sadiku (Mohun Bagan Super Giant), Muhammad Hammad (FC1) Money spent: INR 11 million Outs: Noah Sadaoui (Kerala Basters), Dheeraj Singh (Mohun Bagan Super Giant), Paulo Retre (Wellington), Brandon Fernandes (Mumbai City), Amarjit Singh (Mohammedan), Saviour Gama (Odisha FC), Raynier Fernandes (Odisha FC - loan), Carlos Martínez (Retired), Sanson Pereira (Without club), Víctor Rodríguez (Retired) Money earnt: 0

Mumbai City FC

Ins: Nikolaos Karelis (Panetolikos), Noufal P.N (Gokulam Kerala), TP Rehenesh (Jamshedpur FC), Daniel Lalhlimpuia (Punjab FC), Sahil Panwar (Odisha FC), Brandon Fernandes (FC Goa), Jayesh Rane (Bengaluru FC), Jérémy Manzorro (Jamshedpur FC), Jon Toral (Jon Toral), Hardik Bhatt (Rajasthan United), Hitesh Sharma (Odisha FC - loan) Money spent: 0 Outs: Lalengmawia Ralte (Mohun Bagan Super Giant), Mohammad Nawaz (Chennaiyin FC), Iker Guarrotxena (FC Goa), Alberto Noguera (Bengaluru FC), Gurkirat Singh (Chennaiyin FC), Rahul Bheke (Bengaluru FC), Rowllin Borges (FC Goa), Jorge Pereyra Díaz (Bengaluru FC), Huidrom Naocha Singh (Kerala Blasters), Vinit Rai (Punjab FC), Seilenthang Lotjem (Sreenidi Deccan - loan), Amey Ranawade (Odisha FC - loan), Bhaskar Roy (Without club), Naorem Tondomba Singh (Without club) Money earnt: INR 16 million

NorthEast United FC

Ins: Alaeddine Ajaraie (FAR Rabat), Ankith P (Bengaluru FC reserves), Robin Yadav (Bengaluru FC), Guillermo Fernández (CyD Leonesa), Mayakkannan Muthu (Sreenidi Deccan), Alfred Lalruotsang (Rajasthan United reserves) Money spent: 0 Outs: Hira Mondal (East Bengal reserves), Gaurav Bora (Mohammedan Sporting), Rochharzela (Mohammedan Sporting), Tomi Juric (Without club), Manvir Singh (Without club), Gani Nigam (Without club) Money earnt: 0

Hyderabad FC

Ins: No new arrivals Money spent: 0 Outs: Jeremy Zohminghlua (Odisha reserves), Mark Zothanpuia (East Bengal FC), Mohammed Yasir (FC Goa), Laxmikant Kattimani (FC Goa), Sajad Hussain Parray (Mohammedan Sporting), Makan Winkle Chote (Mohammedan Sporting), Vignesh D (Chennaiyin FC) Money earnt: 0

Odisha FC

Ins: Givson Singh (Kerala Blasters), Rahim Ali (Chennaiyin FC), Rohit Kumar (Bengaluru FC), Saviour Gama (FC Goa), Hugo Boumous (Mohun Bagan Super Giant), Amey Ranawade (Mumbai City FC - loan), Raynier Fernandes (FC Goa - loan), Money spent: 0 Outs: Aniket Jadhav (Jamshedpur FC), Shubham Sarangi (Jamshedpur FC), Sahil Panwar (Mumbai City FC), Princeton Rebello (Punjab FC), Michael Soosairaj (Gokulam FC), Lalthuammawia Ralte (Bengaluru FC), Hitesh Sharma (Mumbai City -loan), Cy Goddard (Without club), Pranjal Bhumij (Without club) Money earnt: 0

Jamshedpur FC

Ins: Aniket Jadhav (Odisha FC), Shubham Sarangi (Odisha FC), Amrit Gope (Bengaluru FC), Ashutosh Mehta (Mohun Bagan Super Giant), Stephen Eze (Quang Nam FC), Javi Siverio (East Bengal), Jordan Murray (Chennaiyin FC), Sourav Das (Rajasthan United), Javi Hernández (Bengaluru FC), Sreekuttan VS (Gokulam Kerala), Nishchal Chandan (Churchill Brothers), Mobashir Rahman (East Bengal), Albino Gomes (Sreenidi Deccan), Samir Murmu (Indian Army FT) Money spent: 0 Outs: Jitendra Singh (Chennaiyin FC), Elsinho (Chennaiyin FC), TP Rehnesh (Mumbai City), Alen Stevanovic (IMT Belgrad), PC Laldinpuia (Chennaiyin FC), Provat Lakra (East Bengal), Jérémy Manzorro (Mumbai City FC), Daniel Chima Chukwu (Chennaiyin FC), Komal Thatal (Chennaiyin FC reserves) Money earnt: 0

Chennaiyin FC

Ins: Mohammad Nawaz (Mumbai City), Kiyan Nassiri (Mohun Bagan Super Giant), Jitendra Singh (Jamshedpur FC), Wilmar Jordán Gil (Punjab FC), Elsinho (Jamshedpur FC), PC Laldinpuia (Jamshedpur FC), Gurkirat Singh (Mumbai City), Lukas Brambilla (Othellos Athien), Lalrinliana Hnamte (Mohun Bagan Super Giant), Daniel Chima Chukwu (Jamshedpur FC), Mandar Rao Desai (East Bengal), Vignesh D (Hyderabad FC), Bijay Chhetri (Colon FC - loan) Money spent: 0 Outs: Mohammed Rafique (Diamond Harbour), Ninthoi Meetei (Punjab FC), Aakash Sangwan (FC Goa), Jordan Murray (Jamshedpur FC), Cristian Battocchio (Monopoli), Rahim Ali (Odisha FC), Debjit Majumder (East Bengal), Sweden Fernandes (Inter Kashi), Prateek Kumar Singh (Dempo SC), Devansh Dabas (Gokulam Kerala), Sachu Siby (Without club), Rafael Crivellaro (Without Club) Money earnt: 0

Punjab FC

Ins: Nihal Sudeesh (Kerala Blasters - loan), Ezequiel Vidal (Persita), Ninthoi Meetei (Chennaiyin FC), Asmir Suljic (Velez Mostar), Filip Mrzljak (HNK Gorica), Ivan Novoselec (Istiqlol), Muheet Shabir (Real Kashmir), Mushaga Bakenga (Apol. Limassol), Princeton Rebello (Odisha FC), Vinit Rai (Mumbai City) Money spent: INR 2 million Outs: Madih Talal (East Bengal), Wilmar Jordán Gil (Chennaiyin FC), Dimitrios Chatziisaias (Esteghlal Khuzestan), Daniel Lalhlimpuia (Mumbai City), Prasanth K (Inter Kashi), Kiran Chemjong (Without Club), Bidyashagar Singh (Inter Kashi), Mohammed Salah (Bengaluru FC), Shibin Raj Kunniyil (Gokulam Kerala), Deepak Devrani (Inter Kashi), Juan Mera (Churchill Brothers), Tejas Krishna (Rajasthan United - loan), Issac Vanmalsawma (Without Club), Krishnananda Singh Khundongbam (Without Club) Money earnt: 0

Mohammedan Sporting Club