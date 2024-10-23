MagazineBuy Print

New five-team T20 league starts in Guyana on Nov 26, winner to get $1 million prize money

The cash-awash Indian Premier League continues to dominate the T20 landscape, partly helped by the Indian board’s policy of not allowing their male cricketers to play in any other league.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 21:16 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The emergence of lucrative T20 leagues in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates has made it a fiercely competitive market in which GSL will need to attract top talents to gain a toehold.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The emergence of lucrative T20 leagues in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates has made it a fiercely competitive market in which GSL will need to attract top talents to gain a toehold. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The emergence of lucrative T20 leagues in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates has made it a fiercely competitive market in which GSL will need to attract top talents to gain a toehold. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Franchises from cricket’s five leading nations will be fighting it out for a $1 million prize money when a new T20 league kicks off in Guyana next month in further proof of the format’s growing popularity.

Three-times Vitality Blast champion Hampshire Hawks is among the five teams competing in the Global Super League (GSL) scheduled between Nov. 26 and Dec. 6 in Providence, organisers said on Wednesday.

Caribbean Premier League side Guyana Amazon Warriors, Rangpur Riders of Bangladesh, Victoria in Australia, and Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalanders are the other sides in the tournament.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the teams to our beautiful country where we are sure the action on the field will be fantastic,” GSL chairman and former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd said in a statement.

IND-W vs NZ-W: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. face stern test in ODI series against T20 World Cup champion New Zealand

“These are five well-known cricketing entities, and we know that their fans from around the world will be tuning in to see them compete for the inaugural GSL title.”

The cash-awash Indian Premier League continues to dominate the T20 landscape, partly helped by the Indian board’s policy of not allowing their male cricketers to play in any other league.

The emergence of lucrative T20 leagues in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates has made it a fiercely competitive market in which GSL will need to attract top talents to gain a toehold.

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
