Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 Updates: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan underway; Giants take on Mumba later

Key Updates
- October 23, 2024 20:5329-35
Do or die raid. Akash goes in for the raid for the Paltan. Unnecessary body block attempt from Anuj as Akash gets away with a point. Under 2 mins remain now
- October 23, 2024 20:5028-35
Do or die raid for the Thalaivas. SUPER TACKLE YET AGAIN FROM THE PALTAN! Narender gets pulled back by Amaan. The Thalaivas have taken a review. They are claiming the raider is safe as they suspect there was jersey pulling. Review unsuccessful
- October 23, 2024 20:4826-35
Narender goes in, takes his time and comes back with an empty raid. Empty raid from the Paltan as well
- October 23, 2024 20:4726-35
Aryavardhan gets a bonus point but is stopped before going back to his side of the mat
- October 23, 2024 20:4625-34
Sachin’s do or die raid is unsuccessful as Abinesh knocks him down. SUPER TACKLE!
- October 23, 2024 20:4523-34
Abhishek’s body hold helps the Thalaivas to contain Mohit yet again. With just under five minutes on the clock, it’s looking bleak for the defending champions now
- October 23, 2024 20:4423-33
Do or die for the Paltan. Mohit gets back with a bonus point
- October 23, 2024 20:4422-33
Do or die raid for the Thalaivas. Sachin goes in and gets a quick touch point off Pankaj
- October 23, 2024 20:4222-32
Tamil Thalaivas’ defense has been absolutely solid thus far. They get their 11 tackle point of the evening. This time it comes off a tackle on Akash
- October 23, 2024 20:4122-31
Game resumes and we’re into the final 10 minutes of the game. Narender gets a point with a toe touch
- October 23, 2024 20:3822-30
Mohit goes back with an empty raid. Time out called
- October 23, 2024 20:3822-30
WOW! Sachin gets a touch point off the sole defender Abinesh as the THALAIVAS INFLICT AN ALLOUT!
- October 23, 2024 20:3722-27
Sahil’s diving effort at Akash is enough to tackle him
- October 23, 2024 20:3622-26
Narender once again eludes the ankle hold and gets a point
- October 23, 2024 20:3622-25
Mohit goes in deep, gets a kick on Nitesh and goes back with a point
- October 23, 2024 20:3521-25
Another Super Tackle attempt on Narender but he gets away with a point. Paltan reduced to just two players now
- October 23, 2024 20:3421-24
Another SUPER TACKLE FROM THE PALTAN! Mohit stands in the way of a running Sachin and Abinesh joins him to stop the Thalaivas raider
- October 23, 2024 20:3419-24
Sahil’s ankle hold is all that’s required to stop Pankaj. But the raider gets a bonus point
- October 23, 2024 20:3318-23
Do or die for the Thalaivas. Sachin makes it as easy as it looks as he gets a touch point off Vaibhav on the left
- October 23, 2024 20:3118-22
Narender gets tackled. Four points on the bounce for the Paltan
- October 23, 2024 20:3117-22
SUPER TACKLE! Abinesh grabs Narender’s toes and gets the required support from Gaurav
- October 23, 2024 20:3015-22
Aslam tries a dubki over three defenders and almost gets away with it. Six defenders pounce on him to stop him finally
- October 23, 2024 20:2915-21
Perfect ankle hold from Nitesh as Akash gets tackled
- October 23, 2024 20:2815-20
Second half begins. It’s been quite a while since we saw the Paltan trailing at the halfway mark! Sachin gets a reverse toe touch on Aman to get the second half going
- October 23, 2024 20:2215-19
Do or die raid for the Paltan this time. Mohit gets surrounded by the Thalaivas defense and is unable to get away. Amirhossein gets a warning for dangerous play as he held Mohit’s neck while defending the point. That’s the end of first half as well
- October 23, 2024 20:2115-18
Do or die raid for the Thalaivas. Chandran Ranjith does well to escape Gaurav’s ankle hold
- October 23, 2024 20:2015-17
Abhishek tries to push Mohit out of bounds with a body block but gets overpowered. It’s just a 2 point difference now
- October 23, 2024 20:1814-17
Sachin goes in deep and gets swallowed by the Paltan defense, led by Gaurav
- October 23, 2024 20:1813-17
Aslam takes it slow and gets away with a deft bonus point
- October 23, 2024 20:1712-17
Narender gets tackled down by Sanket as the Paltan get a point
- October 23, 2024 20:1611-17
Akash goes in for the raid, touches the bonus line but gets blocked by Amirhossein and Nitesh
- October 23, 2024 20:1511-16
Sachin picks up a bonus
- October 23, 2024 20:1511-15
Sachin shows why he’s worth the price with a quick touch point off Abinesh
- October 23, 2024 20:1411-14
ALL OUT INFLICTED BY THE THALAIVAS! Aslam is taken down and that’s it
- October 23, 2024 20:1310-11
Aslam with a two point raid this time. Narender gets back with a touch point of his own
- October 23, 2024 20:128-10
Mohit commits for an ankle hold with half a mind and gets punished for it. Narender shurgs him off with ease and gets a point
- October 23, 2024 20:098-9
Two point raid yet again from Mohit. Gets the bonus and on the way back, gets a touch off Amirhossein as well. TIme out
- October 23, 2024 20:086-9
Sachin with yet another quick touch point. This time’s it’s off a diving Aman
- October 23, 2024 20:086-8
Pankaj tries to go for the touch on Sahil deep, but he gets pounced by the defense
- October 23, 2024 20:076-7
Mohit gets back with a swift touch point off Narender
- October 23, 2024 20:065-7
Narender gets away from Gaurav’s attempted ankle hold
- October 23, 2024 20:065-6
SUPER TACKLE FROM THE PALTAN! And the difference is reduced to just a point. Mohit and Gaurav combine to take down Sachin
- October 23, 2024 20:052-6
Two point raid from Mohit as he gets a bonus and a touch point
- October 23, 2024 20:051-5
Sachin, the most expensive player in PKL, gets his first point of the night as he eludes the grip of Sanket and gets back
- October 23, 2024 20:030-4
Do or die raid for the Paltan. Aslam goes in deep but Nitesh sees the opportunity and grabs his ankle for a successful tackle
- October 23, 2024 20:020-3
Narender with yet another superb point, he jumps, gets a touch off Aman on the left and goes back with ease
- October 23, 2024 20:010-2
Two consecutive points for the Thalaivas as they stop Pankaj near the half way mark
- October 23, 2024 19:590-1
Narender gets the first point for the Thalaivas with a touch off Gaurav
- October 23, 2024 19:36While we wait..
Half an hour more to go for the live action. So while we wait, you can keep yourself updated with what happened yesterday in the PKL. Two very one-sided affairs. Click the link below to check out the highlights:
- October 23, 2024 19:27Starting lineup - Thalaivas vs Paltan
Tamil Thalaivas: Sahil Gulia, Nitesh Kumar, Abhishek Manokaran, Narendra Kandola, Anuj Gawade, Amirhossein Bastami, Sachin
Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Aman, Abinesh Nadarajan
- October 23, 2024 19:22Puneri Paltan squad
Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Nitin R, Akash Shinde, Aditya Shinde, Aryavardhan Navale, Ajith V Kumar, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade, Mohit, Ali Hadi, Aman, Mohd. Amaan, Vishal, Sourav, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Amir Hassan Noroozi
- October 23, 2024 19:09Tamil Thalaivas squad
Vishal Chahal, Ramkumar Mayandi, Nitin Singh, Narender, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sachin, Sourabh Fagare, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami, Moein Safaghi
- October 23, 2024 18:59Streaming/telecast information
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar app/website.
- October 23, 2024 18:40Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024. First up, it will be the Tamil Thalaivas going up against Puneri Paltan while the second match will feature Gujarat Giants and U Mumba
Comments
