Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal vs Kerala match shifted due to possibility of cyclone and rain

Bengal’s Ranji Trophy engagement against Kerala, scheduled from October 26 to 29, has been shifted from Kalyani to Jadavpur University ground here due to the possibility of cyclone and rain.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) took the decision after Bengal’s first home match against Bihar at Kalyani was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet patches on the outfield following occasional rain.

Meanwhile, pacer Ishan Porel and wicketkeeper-batter Shakir Habib Gandhi have been included in the 16-member Bengal team due to the unavailability of some prominent players. While Akash Deep has been part of the Indian team for the ongoing Test series against New Zealand, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar and Abishek Porel have been selected for India A squad’s tour of Australia.