Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out for OFC v EBFC; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST

OFC vs EBFC LIVE score: Catch the updates from the Odisha FC vs East Bengal Indian Super League 2024-25 match being played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Updated : Oct 22, 2024 19:09 IST

Team Sportstar
File photo: Madih Talal of East Bengal FC.
File photo: Madih Talal of East Bengal FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL
lightbox-info

File photo: Madih Talal of East Bengal FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Odisha FC vs East Bengal Indian Super League 2024-25 match being played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

  • October 22, 2024 18:54
    Can East Bengal get its first points of the season? Check out the ISL points table here

    ISL 2024-25 Full points table: Bengaluru FC leads; Jamshedpur climbs to second

    Here is the full points table of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL 2024-25) season.

  • October 22, 2024 18:46
    HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Played - 8

    Odisha FC - 6

    East Bengal FC - 1

    Draws - 1

  • October 22, 2024 18:31
    ODISHA FC STARTING LINEUP

    Amrinder(gk), Amey, Fall, Jerry L, Thoiba, Puitea, Boumous, Jahouh, Jerry, Isak, Krishna, 

  • October 22, 2024 18:29
    EAST BENGAL FC STARTING LINEUP

    Gill(glk), Lakra, Anwar, Maher, Rakip, Jeakson, Nandha, Talal, Crespo, Diamantakos, Vishnu 

  • October 22, 2024 18:27
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • October 22, 2024 18:05
    PREVIEW

    Odisha FC will face East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

    The two teams will be determined to immediately find their footing in this campaign since the Red & Gold Brigade has yet to open their account, whereas the Juggernauts sit at the 10th spot with four points from as many encounters.

    Odisha has an on-going seven-game-long unbeaten streak against East Bengal FC, in which it has struck 23 goals.

    East Bengal has faced defeats six games in a row now, five of them this season and one to close out the previous campaign. Only NorthEast United FC (10), Hyderabad FC (8) and Jamshedpur FC (7) have lost more games in succession in the ISL than EBFC. 

    With this being Oscar Bruzon’s second game in charge, the coach would want the team to adapt to his plans and pounce upon an Odisha unit that is yet to operate at the optimum levels that it often does under Lobera’s watch.

  • October 22, 2024 18:05
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Odisha FC: Amrinder (gk), Saviour, Amey, Fall, Gahlot, Lalthathanga, Boumous, Jahouh, Isak, Rahim, Krishna

    East Bengal FC: Gill(gk), Rakip, Yuste, Anwar, Lakra, Souvik, Crespo, Nandha, Cleiton, Talal, Lalhlansanga

  • October 22, 2024 18:04
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Tuesday, October 22 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

    The match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. It will also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

