Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out for OFC v EBFC; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST

- October 22, 2024 18:46HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played - 8
Odisha FC - 6
East Bengal FC - 1
Draws - 1
- October 22, 2024 18:31ODISHA FC STARTING LINEUP
Amrinder(gk), Amey, Fall, Jerry L, Thoiba, Puitea, Boumous, Jahouh, Jerry, Isak, Krishna,
- October 22, 2024 18:29EAST BENGAL FC STARTING LINEUP
Gill(glk), Lakra, Anwar, Maher, Rakip, Jeakson, Nandha, Talal, Crespo, Diamantakos, Vishnu
- October 22, 2024 18:27LINEUPS OUT!!
- October 22, 2024 18:05PREVIEW
Odisha FC will face East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.
The two teams will be determined to immediately find their footing in this campaign since the Red & Gold Brigade has yet to open their account, whereas the Juggernauts sit at the 10th spot with four points from as many encounters.
Odisha has an on-going seven-game-long unbeaten streak against East Bengal FC, in which it has struck 23 goals.
East Bengal has faced defeats six games in a row now, five of them this season and one to close out the previous campaign. Only NorthEast United FC (10), Hyderabad FC (8) and Jamshedpur FC (7) have lost more games in succession in the ISL than EBFC.
With this being Oscar Bruzon’s second game in charge, the coach would want the team to adapt to his plans and pounce upon an Odisha unit that is yet to operate at the optimum levels that it often does under Lobera’s watch.
- October 22, 2024 18:05PREDICTED LINEUPS
Odisha FC: Amrinder (gk), Saviour, Amey, Fall, Gahlot, Lalthathanga, Boumous, Jahouh, Isak, Rahim, Krishna
East Bengal FC: Gill(gk), Rakip, Yuste, Anwar, Lakra, Souvik, Crespo, Nandha, Cleiton, Talal, Lalhlansanga
- October 22, 2024 18:04LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Tuesday, October 22 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
The match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. It will also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
