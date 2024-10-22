GOLF
Diksha Dagar wins Hero Shot skills challenge
Two-time Olympian Diksha Dagar won the Hero Shot skills challenge and pocketed $4,000 in a competition featuring eight players assembled for the $400,000 Hero Women’s Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.
In the final, two-time Ladies European Tour winner Diksha beat compatriot Tvesa Malik, in getting the ball closest to the pin from 110 yards on the 18th hole.
The two Indian players beat Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz and England’s Alice Hewson in the semifinals, after having emerged among the top four in the quarterfinals when the competition was from 80 yards.
The runner-up got $2,000, while the semifinalists ($1000) and quarterfinalists ($500) shared the rest of the prize from a total purse of $10,000.
The Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, Dr. Pawan Munjal presented the prizes.
The president of Women’s Golf Association of India, Kavita Singh was pleased to see
another edition of the championship getting underway from Thursday, with 114 players from 30 countries.
The vice president of Hero MotoCorp, Sanjay Bhan reiterated the commitment of the organisation to help the event and the sport grow.
Chiara Tamburlini, the highest ranked player at No.66, from Switzerland, Alice Hewson of England, Mannon De Roey of Belgium apart from the three Indian women Diksha, Tvesa and Hitaashee Bakshi, expressed their excitement about competing on the challenging course that called for perfect tee-shots and the exquisite ability to tackle the fast greens.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
ATHLETICS
Cyclone Dana postpones Junior Athletics meet
With cyclone ‘Dana’ expected to hit Odisha on Wednesday, the 39th National junior athletics championships which were to begin in Bhubaneswar on October 25, have been postponed.
The new dates of the five-day meet will be announced soon.
-Stan Rayan
SWIMMING
Karnataka wins National Para-Swimming Championships team title
Karnataka secured the overall title with an impressive 392 points at the 24th National Para-Swimming Championships which concluded here on Tuesday.
Maharashtra finished second with 378 points, while Rajasthan took the third spot with 248 points.
The event witnessed participation of 518 swimmers from 28 states, with 360 men and 158 women competing across various categories. Remarkably, 231 of the participants were first-time competitors.
In the individual categories, Mohammed Aasim of Kerala emerged as the men’s senior champion, showcasing his exceptional skills in the pool. Ravi Karthik of Andhra Pradesh won the men’s junior title, while Revansh of Haryana triumphed in the men’s sub-junior category.
In the women’s division, Karnataka’s Sharanya clinched the women’s senior title. Maharashtra’s Saee Pujair won the women’s junior championship and Abha Ganesh took home the women’s sub-junior title.
-PTI
PICKLEBALL
PWR700 event to be held in Delhi from October 24
Around 750 amateur and pro players are set to compete in the India Masters, a PWR700 event, at the DLTA Complex here from October 24, the organisers announced on Tuesday.
It will be first tournament in India, fully owned and operated event by Pickleball World Rankings (PWR) following the successful launch of the PWR World Tour in July 2024 in Dubai, UAE.
The participants include top international players such as Dustin Boyer (United States), Phuc Huynh (United States), Roos Van Reek (Netherlands), Mitch Hargreaves (Australia), Emilia Schmidt (Australia), Pei Chuan Kao (Chinese Taipei), as well as leading Indian players like Armaan Bhatia and Aditya Ruhela.
They will compete for a prize pool of USD 50,000.
-PTI
BASKETBALL
Shumalaya guides Apex Public School to final of Hansraj Prabhakar Tournament
Shumalaya scored 19 points in guiding Apex Public School to a 36-34 victory over Bal Bharati School, Pitampura, in the under-17 girls final of the 35th Hansraj Prabhakar Basketball Tournament at the Oxford School courts, Vikaspuri, on Tuesday.
Shumalaya was adjudged the ‘best player’ in the girls section. Ishant Singh (under-18 boys), Naitik Dhaka (under-16 boys) and Arjun Lakra (under-14 boys) were the other players to be presented the ‘best player’ award.
Mohit Gulia won the open free throw competition, while Sarthak Thakur won the open three-pointer competition. The most promising player award was given to Raj Singh, while Anvay Malik emerged the ‘highest scorer’ with 104 points.
The results (finals):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
HOCKEY
Manjeet and Arjun scored the goals to help Army Boys Sports Company, MEG Bangalore, to a 3-1 victory over Odisha Naval Tata Academy, Bhubaneswar, in a superleague match of the Kanwarji 52nd Nehru junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Tuesday.
Deepak Pradhan reduced the margin for the Bhubaneswar team.
The results (superleague):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
TENNIS
Mukund enters second round of Santaizi ATP Challenger
S. Mukund beat qualifier Thanapet Chanta of Thailand 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the first round of the Santaizi ATP Challenger tennis tournament in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 Updates: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls underway; Pink Panthers demolish Titans 52-22
- Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: OFC 2-1 EBFC; Mourtada Fall retakes the lead
- Esteghlal FC vs Al Nassr LIVE Updates, AFC Champions League: Lineups out; Cristiano Ronaldo leads attack in Dubai
- Indian sports wrap, October 22: Diksha Dagar wins Shot skills challenge; Cyclone Dana postpones Junior Athletics meet
- Cristiano Ronaldo invests in Bioniq, valuation of supplement brand rises to nearly 690 crore rupees
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE