Hockey, shooting, cricket, badminton, wrestling dropped from 2026 Commonwealth Games

Table tennis, squash and triathlon have also been axed in a bid to limit the cost and streamline logistics given that only four venues will host the entire showpiece.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 11:50 IST , London - 3 MINS READ

PTI
In badminton, India has racked up 31 medals -- 10 gold, eight silver, and 13 bronze at the Commonwealth Games. (File Photo)
In badminton, India has racked up 31 medals -- 10 gold, eight silver, and 13 bronze at the Commonwealth Games. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

In badminton, India has racked up 31 medals -- 10 gold, eight silver, and 13 bronze at the Commonwealth Games. (File Photo)

In a blow to India’s medal prospects in the Commonwealth Games, key sports such as hockey, badminton, wrestling, cricket and shooting have been dropped from the 2026 edition by host city Glasgow, which unveiled a pruned roster of 10 disciplines to keep the event budget-friendly.

Table tennis, squash and triathlon have also been axed in a bid to limit the cost and streamline logistics given that only four venues will host the entire showpiece. The total number of events at the Games will be nine fewer compared to the 2022 Birmingham edition.

“The Games will include 10 sports – striking a balance between ensuring the event has a multi-sport feel and the need to manage financial and operational risk,” the Commonwealth Games Federation said in a statement.

“The sports programme will include Athletics and Para Athletics (Track & Field), Swimming and Para Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls and Para Bowls, and 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball,” the Commonwealth Games Federation said in a statement.

READ | Commonwealth Games 2026 set to be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland

The 23rd edition of the mega-event is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 2, marking Glasgow’s return as host after 12 years, following the 2014 edition.

“The Games will take place across four venues -- Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena – including the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC). Athletes and support staff will be housed in hotel accommodation,” it added.

The roster is a massive setback to India’s medal prospects given that bulk of the country’s medals came from the removed disciplines in the past editions. Shooting was never expected to return after being dropped from the Birmingham programme four years ago, owing to logistics.

Glasgow Green and the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre, which hosted hockey and wrestling in 2014, has been dropped from the list of venues, while Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, where badminton was held that year, will be used only for cycling this time.

Aside from cost, hockey’s exclusion could also be down to the fact that the Games are being organised close to the World Cup that is scheduled two weeks later from August 15 to 30 in Wavre, Belgium and Amstelveen, Netherlands. The Australian state of Victoria was the original host of the 2026 edition but pulled out last year due to rising costs. Scotland then stepped in to save the Games.

India’s performance in the sports excluded from CWG 2026:
Hockey’s omission from the Games would be a significant blow for India. The men’s team has won three silver and two bronze medals, while the women have also shone, clinching three medals, including a historic gold in the 2002 Games.
In badminton, India has racked up an impressive 31 medals -- 10 gold, eight silver, and 13 bronze .Notably, the nation was to enter the 2026 edition as defending champions in men’s and women’s singles, as well as men’s doubles.
Shooting was a stronghold for India, with a staggering 135 medals to its name. The count included 63 gold, 44 silver, and 28 bronze.
The wrestling competition has yielded 114 medals for the nation, including 49 gold, 39 silver, and 26 bronzes.
After the cricket’s reintroduction in 2022, the Indian women’s team claimed a silver.
In table tennis, India has won 28 medals, including 10 gold, five silver and 13 bronze, while having won five medals in squash.

Para-athletes have been a part of the Games since the 2002 Manchester edition and will continue to be there in the 2026 edition as well.

“Para sport will once again be fully integrated as a key priority and point of difference for the Games, with six Para sports included on the sport programme,” CGF said.

The CGF said that the Games will deliver over 100 million pounds of “inward investment into the city” and is expected to support add an economic value of over 150 million pounds for the region.

The body asserted that all this would be possible thanks to a model “that has been specially designed to not require public funding for the delivery of the Games.”

