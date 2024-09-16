Commonwealth Games 2026 set to be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland: Reports

Scotland’s capital Glasgow is set to be announced as the host city of a “scaled down” Commonwealth Games in 2026, a year after Australian state Victoria pulled out due to ballooning costs, as reported by BBC.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games were to be held in multiple cities across Victoria but the Australian state made a shock announcement in July 2023 that it has pulled out of the multi-sport event citing a steep rise in projected expenditure.

But it is learnt that the Australian authorities have promised “a multi-million pound investment” to help finalise Glasgow’s offer to rescue the multi-sport event.

“Glasgow, which hosted the games in 2014, is now close to confirming a scaled down event featuring fewer sports,” the BBC reported.

“The Scottish government is on the verge of agreeing a deal for Glasgow to host the Commonwealth Games in 2026.” The Scottish and United Kingdom governments had refused to use any public money towards the rescue bid, which was being largely bankrolled by a 100 million pound (around USD 130 million) supplement from the CGF.

UK Government’s Health Secretary Neil Gray, however, warned that the 2026 Games would be different from when Glasgow previously hosted the event.

“Reputationally, my worry and the government’s worry has always been that there is going to be a comparison with the incredibly successful 2014 games, which by any stretch of the imagination both in terms of the performances, the spectacle that it was and the legacy, were going to be hard to match,” Gray told BBC.

“But I’m hopeful that if we are able to recognise that if we are to go ahead, this is a different games, this is a smaller event.

“Fewer sports across fewer sites but with good collaboration we could see something coming forward that is still positive for Glasgow and for Scotland.”

He said discussions were ongoing to make sure “there is no financial risks to the government.” The UK government last week assured the Scottish counterpart that no public money would be required to stage the Games.

Other reports said if Glasgow hosts the 2026 CWG, it would feature between 10 and 13 sports. The last edition in Birmingham in 2022 had 20 sports.

Existing facilities will be used and the Australian contribution is tipped to be used to help cover extra policing and security costs.