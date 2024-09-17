ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Winner’s prize money increased by 134% from last edition

The upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be the first ICC event where women will receive the same prize money as their male counterparts.

The decision was taken at last year’s ICC Annual Conference in July, when the ICC Board took the step of reaching its prize money equity target seven years ahead of its schedule of 2030. This made cricket the only major team sport to have equal prize money for its men’s and women’s World Cup events.

The increase in prize money for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 comes in line with the prize pot for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 also increasing to 3.5 million USD in total.

All 10 participating teams are assured of 112,500 USD.

The winners of the tournament, which will now be staged in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will receive 2.34 million USD, a massive, 134 per cent increase on the 1 million USD awarded to Australia when they clinched the title in South Africa in 2023.

Each win during the group stages will see teams take home 31,154 USD, while the six teams who fail to reach the semifinals will share a pool of 1.35 million USD depending on their finishing positions.

In comparison, the equivalent pool for the six teams in 2023 was 180,000 USD, shared equally. Teams who finish third or fourth in their group will take 270,000 USD each while the teams who finish fifth in their group will both receive 135,000 USD.

How much has the prize money increased for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024?

Prize money 2023 edition (in USD) 2024 edition (in USD) Total Pool 2.45 million ≈ 7.96 million Winner 1 million 2.34 million Runner-up 500,000 1.17 million Losing semifinalists 210,000 675,000

This move is in line with the ICC’s strategy to prioritise the women’s game and accelerate its growth by 2032. Teams will now receive equal prize money for the equivalent finishing position at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 event prize money is only higher on account of 10 additional teams participating and 32 more matches played.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will open on October 3 with Bangladesh taking on Scotland at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.