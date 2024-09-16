All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024 to be held in Chennai from September 19

The 95th MCC-Murugappa All India Gold Cup hockey tournament will be held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here from September 19 to 29.

In the traditional inaugural match, Madras Cricket Club (MCC) will take on The Mercara Downs Golf Club (Coorg) on September 18 under floodlights.

Speaking at the press conference here on Monday, D. Vivek Kumar Reddy, president of MCC, said that financial support of Murugappa and the organisational might of MCC has been major boost for the tournament.

“The tournament has got a rich history. MCC has independently run the tournament and Murugappa ran a similar hockey tournament, and we decided to join together and create one landmark event,” said Vivek.

The top two sides from each group make it to the semifinals on September 28, whose winners clash in the final the next day.

The winner will take home Rs. 7 lakhs while the runner-up will take home Rs. 5 lakhs.