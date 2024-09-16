MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024 to be held in Chennai from September 19

In the traditional inaugural match, Madras Cricket Club (MCC) will take on The Mercara Downs Golf Club (Coorg) on September 18 under floodlights. 

Published : Sep 16, 2024 22:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From L: Rajiv Reddy, Organising Secretary of MCC, Arun Murugappan, Executive Director of TI India, Vivek Kumar Reddy, president of MCC and Niranjan Mudaliar, Secretary of MCC
From L: Rajiv Reddy, Organising Secretary of MCC, Arun Murugappan, Executive Director of TI India, Vivek Kumar Reddy, president of MCC and Niranjan Mudaliar, Secretary of MCC | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

From L: Rajiv Reddy, Organising Secretary of MCC, Arun Murugappan, Executive Director of TI India, Vivek Kumar Reddy, president of MCC and Niranjan Mudaliar, Secretary of MCC | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 95th MCC-Murugappa All India Gold Cup hockey tournament will be held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here from September 19 to 29.

In the traditional inaugural match, Madras Cricket Club (MCC) will take on The Mercara Downs Golf Club (Coorg) on September 18 under floodlights. 

Speaking at the press conference here on Monday, D. Vivek Kumar Reddy, president of MCC, said that financial support of Murugappa and the organisational might of MCC has been major boost for the tournament.

“The tournament has got a rich history. MCC has independently run the tournament and Murugappa ran a similar hockey tournament, and we decided to join together and create one landmark event,” said Vivek.

The top two sides from each group make it to the semifinals on September 28, whose winners clash in the final the next day.

The winner will take home Rs. 7 lakhs while the runner-up will take home Rs. 5 lakhs.

Pool A
Indian Railways, Indian Army, BPCL, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu
Pool B
Hockey Karnataka, IOCL, National Centre of Excellence (Bhopal), Central Secretariat, Hockey Odisha.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Al Nassr vs Al Shorta score, AFC Champions League Elite: NAS 1-1 SHR; Daoud scores leveller
    Team Sportstar
  2. All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024 to be held in Chennai from September 19
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Santosh Kashyap? The new coach of the Indian women’s football team
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to miss rest of year with injury
    AFP
  5. African Nations Championships 2025 to be held from February 1 to 28, will be precursor of AFCON
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024 to be held in Chennai from September 19
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs KOR, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beats South Korea, to face China in final
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs South Korea HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: IND defeats KOR 4-1, will face China in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Who will India face in the semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Al Nassr vs Al Shorta score, AFC Champions League Elite: NAS 1-1 SHR; Daoud scores leveller
    Team Sportstar
  2. All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024 to be held in Chennai from September 19
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Santosh Kashyap? The new coach of the Indian women’s football team
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to miss rest of year with injury
    AFP
  5. African Nations Championships 2025 to be held from February 1 to 28, will be precursor of AFCON
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment