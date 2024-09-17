IND vs CHN: India beats China to retain Asian Champions Trophy title

The Indian men’s hockey team successfully defended its Asian Champions Trophy title, clinching a hard-fought 1-0 victory over host China in the final at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China on Tuesday.

Jugraj Singh’s decisive strike in the 51st minute sealed the win, making India the most successful team in the tournament’s history with a record-extending five titles.

India retained the trophy for the second consecutive edition after its triumph in 2023. India had previously achieved back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2018.

After the victory, Hockey India announced a cash prize of INR 3 lakhs for each player and INR 1.5 lakhs for each support staff member.

The final saw both teams jostling to find their rhythm early on, with India’s Vivek creating the first major chance as he slipped into the circle and set up Sukhjeet, whose audacious shot between his legs forced a swift save from Chinese goalkeeper Wang Weihao.

India applied steady pressure in the first quarter, probing for openings, while China adopted a half-court press to counterattack when India’s defence was exposed.

India’s attack, including Rajkumar, Sukhjeet, Nilakanta, and Raheel, consistently tested the Chinese defence, while captain Harmanpreet Singh narrowly missed with a penalty corner flick.

China responded with a penalty corner of its own, but Krishan Pathak was sharp to deny Jiesheng Gao’s attempt.

The second quarter saw India slowing the game’s tempo, searching for gaps in China’s tight defence. Sukhjeet earned another penalty corner late in the half, but Harmanpreet’s shot deflected off the post.

China’s Benhai Chen then launched a counterattack, only for Jugraj to make a crucial sliding tackle, keeping the score 0-0 at half-time.

The third quarter brought increased intensity from India, but China’s defence remained steadfast. Harmanpreet’s passes found Abhishek on multiple occasions, but they struggled to convert.

China’s Changliang Lin made a couple of dangerous runs early in the fourth quarter, but India soon took control. Its persistence paid off when, with time running out, Harmanpreet found Jugraj in the circle and he expertly slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner to net the winner.