POR 0-1 SCO LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: McTominay goal the difference at halftime

Key Updates
- September 09, 2024 01:0244’- POR 0-1 SCO; Leao coming in agonisingly close!
The AC Milan winger, this time, cuts in to the middle of the park, charges towards the box and lets off an angled, grounded right-footed shot that is millimetres away from the goal!
- September 09, 2024 00:57YELLOW CARD39’- POR 0-1 SCO; Card shown
Ryan Christie is shown a yellow card for a challenge on Nuno Mendes.
- September 09, 2024 00:4931’- POR 0-1 SCO; Portugal still searching for the equaliser
Scotland has been sitting back for the most of the game ever since it broke the deadlock. Bruno Fernandes tries his luck from distance. Diogo Jota bends down to send a looping header towards goal that is saved by Gunn. Efforts are underway from Roberto Martinez’s men.
- September 09, 2024 00:3920’- POR 0-1 SCO; It’s Leao again!
Rafael Leao is consistently being a threat from the left channel, and this time, his shot forces Gunn to spring into action, as the goalie dives to his right and thwarts the thumping shot.
- September 09, 2024 00:3516’- POR 0-1 SCO; Selecao fighting back
While Scotland is still pushing and knocking on its opponent’s box when it can, it is Portugal with more of the ball after it conceded the lead. The front three is putting constant pressure on the Scottish backline.
- September 09, 2024 00:299’- POR 0-1 SCO; Leao has a burst of pace
The speedy winger drops his shoulders and leaves a lot of white shirts in his wake, but his shot only rattles the side netting.
- September 09, 2024 00:26GOAL7’- POR 0-1 SCO; McTominay scores!
Scott McTominay finds no Portuguese shirt marking him as he gets a free header courtesy of a fine whipped in cross from McLean.
- September 09, 2024 00:21KICKOFF
The match is underway at the Estadio do Benfica in Lisbon.
- September 09, 2024 00:09A new captain for the night
It’s medio Bernardo Silva leading Portugal ahead of kickoff as both sides make their way out of the tunnel.
- September 08, 2024 23:58Ronaldo is a missing name in tonight’s starting lineup
- September 08, 2024 23:53Ronaldo reached another milestone in his storied career last time he put on the Portugal shirt
- September 08, 2024 23:15LINEUPS OUT
Portugal: Costa (GK), Mendes, Silva, Dias, Semedo, Bernardo Silva, Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Leao, Jota, Neto
Scotland: Gunn (GK), Robertson, McKenna, Hanley, Ralston, McLean, Gilmour, McGinn, McTominay, Christie, Dykes
Latest on Sportstar
- POR 0-1 SCO LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: McTominay goal the difference at halftime
- Paralympics Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates, Paris 2024: Harvinder, Preethi flag-bearers for India at Stade de France event
- Paris Paralympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Highlights - In Pictures
- AFG vs NZ: Rain threatens to be spoilsport as Afghanistan takes on New Zealand in one-off Test
- ENG vs SL Highlights- 3rd Test, Day 3: After Stumps, Sri Lanka needs 125 runs to win against England; Nissanka brings up half century
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE