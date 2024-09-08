MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

POR 0-1 SCO LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: McTominay goal the difference at halftime

POR vs SCO: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Portugal vs Scotland UEFA Nations League match at the Estadio do Benfica in Lisbon.

Updated : Sep 09, 2024 01:05 IST

Team Sportstar
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Croatia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Croatia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Croatia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Portugal vs Scotland UEFA Nations League match at the Estadio do Benfica in Lisbon.

  • September 09, 2024 01:02
    44’- POR 0-1 SCO; Leao coming in agonisingly close!

    The AC Milan winger, this time, cuts in to the middle of the park, charges towards the box and lets off an angled, grounded right-footed shot that is millimetres away from the goal!

  • September 09, 2024 00:57
    YELLOW CARD
    39’- POR 0-1 SCO; Card shown

    Ryan Christie is shown a yellow card for a challenge on Nuno Mendes.

  • September 09, 2024 00:49
    31’- POR 0-1 SCO; Portugal still searching for the equaliser

    Scotland has been sitting back for the most of the game ever since it broke the deadlock. Bruno Fernandes tries his luck from distance. Diogo Jota bends down to send a looping header towards goal that is saved by Gunn. Efforts are underway from Roberto Martinez’s men.

  • September 09, 2024 00:39
    20’- POR 0-1 SCO; It’s Leao again!

    Rafael Leao is consistently being a threat from the left channel, and this time, his shot forces Gunn to spring into action, as the goalie dives to his right and thwarts the thumping shot.

  • September 09, 2024 00:35
    16’- POR 0-1 SCO; Selecao fighting back

    While Scotland is still pushing and knocking on its opponent’s box when it can, it is Portugal with more of the ball after it conceded the lead. The front three is putting constant pressure on the Scottish backline.

  • September 09, 2024 00:29
    9’- POR 0-1 SCO; Leao has a burst of pace

    The speedy winger drops his shoulders and leaves a lot of white shirts in his wake, but his shot only rattles the side netting.

  • September 09, 2024 00:26
    GOAL
    7’- POR 0-1 SCO; McTominay scores!

    Scott McTominay finds no Portuguese shirt marking him as he gets a free header courtesy of a fine whipped in cross from McLean.

  • September 09, 2024 00:21
    KICKOFF

    The match is underway at the Estadio do Benfica in Lisbon.

  • September 09, 2024 00:09
    A new captain for the night

    It’s medio Bernardo Silva leading Portugal ahead of kickoff as both sides make their way out of the tunnel.

  • September 08, 2024 23:58
    Ronaldo is a missing name in tonight’s starting lineup

    UEFA Nations League: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not starting in Portugal vs Scotland?

    Cristiano Ronaldo was not named in Portugal’s starting lineup ahead of the side’s UEFA Nations League group stage match against Scotland at the Estadio do Benfica in Lisbon on Sunday.

  • September 08, 2024 23:53
    Ronaldo reached another milestone in his storied career last time he put on the Portugal shirt

    Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score 900 career goals

    Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Portugal’s Nations League game against Croatia and became the first player in history to score 900 career goals, for club and country.

  • September 08, 2024 23:15
    LINEUPS OUT

    Portugal: Costa (GK), Mendes, Silva, Dias, Semedo, Bernardo Silva, Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Leao, Jota, Neto

    Scotland: Gunn (GK), Robertson, McKenna, Hanley, Ralston, McLean, Gilmour, McGinn, McTominay, Christie, Dykes

  • September 08, 2024 23:06
    How has Portugal and Scotland fared in their past games?

    Portugal vs Scotland, Nations League: All-time head-to-head record ahead of POR v SCO

    Portugal will face Scotland in a UEFA Nations League Group A1 match at the Estadio do Benfica in Lisbon on Sunday.

  • September 08, 2024 22:45
    Where to watch the LIVE stream of Portugal vs Scotland?

    Portugal vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League LIVE stream info: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action?

    Here’s all you need to know about where to watch Portugal vs Scotland LIVE in the UEFA Nations League.

Related Topics

Portugal /

Scotland /

UEFA Nations League /

Cristiano Ronaldo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. POR 0-1 SCO LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: McTominay goal the difference at halftime
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paralympics Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates, Paris 2024: Harvinder, Preethi flag-bearers for India at Stade de France event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Highlights - In Pictures
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs NZ: Rain threatens to be spoilsport as Afghanistan takes on New Zealand in one-off Test
    Shayan Acharya
  5. ENG vs SL Highlights- 3rd Test, Day 3: After Stumps, Sri Lanka needs 125 runs to win against England; Nissanka brings up half century
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Nations League: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not starting in Portugal vs Scotland?
    Team Sportstar
  2. POR 0-1 SCO LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: McTominay goal the difference at halftime
    Team Sportstar
  3. Portugal vs Scotland, Nations League: All-time head-to-head record ahead of POR v SCO
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League LIVE stream info: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former India coach Stimac set to receive over three crores as compensation from AIFF
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. POR 0-1 SCO LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: McTominay goal the difference at halftime
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paralympics Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates, Paris 2024: Harvinder, Preethi flag-bearers for India at Stade de France event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Highlights - In Pictures
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs NZ: Rain threatens to be spoilsport as Afghanistan takes on New Zealand in one-off Test
    Shayan Acharya
  5. ENG vs SL Highlights- 3rd Test, Day 3: After Stumps, Sri Lanka needs 125 runs to win against England; Nissanka brings up half century
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment