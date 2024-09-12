Duleep Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad retired hurt during India B vs India C match

India C captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was retired hurt two balls into the game against India D in the second round fixture of the Duleep Trophy 2024 on Thursday.
Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl against India B. He got off the mark with a boundary before he was retired hurt.
However, the detail of the injury is not yet known.
-More to follow
