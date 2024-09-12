MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rashid Khan returns as Afghanistan names squad for ODI series against South Africa

Afghanistan will also have the services of lead spinner Rashid Khan, who missed the previous ODI series against Ireland.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 15:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.
File image of Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File image of Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. | Photo Credit: AP

Afghanistan Cricket Board’s National Selection Committee on Thursday finalised the Afghanistan National team’s squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to be played from September 18 to 22 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Afghanistan will be without the services of the prolific top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran who has been ruled out of the series due to an ankle sprain in his left leg. The Afghans will continue to miss the expertise of its frontline spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who is yet to fully recover from a right phalanx sprain.

Right-hand top-order batter Abdul Malik, who recently shined in the domestic List A competitions, has been called up to cover for the injured Ibrahim Zadran. Darwish Rasooli, who has seven T20I caps to his name so far, has been called up too.

READ | AFG vs NZ Test: Day 4 called off due to incessant rain in Greater Noida, threats complete washout

Afghanistan will also have the services of lead spinner Rashid Khan, who missed the previous ODI series against Ireland. The rest of the squad remains the same that helped Afghanistan win the 3-match ODI series 2-nill against Ireland back in March this year.

Afghanistan ODI squad vs South Africa
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik

Related stories

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

South Africa /

Rashid Khan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 1: Ishan Kishan nears 100; India C 240/2 vs India B; India A 217/6, vs India D
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rashid Khan returns as Afghanistan names squad for ODI series against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manu Bhaker rested, Rhythm Sangwan to compete in two events in ISSF World Cup Final
    PTI
  4. PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas keen to shed inconsistency tag post coaching and leadership overhaul
    Mayank
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Rashid Khan returns as Afghanistan names squad for ODI series against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bangladesh names squad for Test series vs India, Jaker Ali comes in
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan joins India-C’s XI, while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad retires hurt
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression
    Sunil Gavaskar
  5. AFG vs NZ Test: Day 4 called off due to incessant rain in Greater Noida, threats complete washout
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 1: Ishan Kishan nears 100; India C 240/2 vs India B; India A 217/6, vs India D
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rashid Khan returns as Afghanistan names squad for ODI series against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manu Bhaker rested, Rhythm Sangwan to compete in two events in ISSF World Cup Final
    PTI
  4. PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas keen to shed inconsistency tag post coaching and leadership overhaul
    Mayank
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment