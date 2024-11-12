MORE SPORTS
World’s first high-altitude para sports centre to come up in Leh with focus on 2028 Paralympics
The world’s first high-altitude para sports centre will be established in Leh, Ladakh, aiming to advance the skills and confidence of athletes ahead of the 2028 Paralympics.
A Memorandum and Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, and the Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF).
“It is a very proud feeling for us that Leh will be establishing the world’s first-ever high-altitude centre for para sports. Indian para-athletes have won 29 medals, including seven gold, in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris and it is a testament to the talent we have in our country,” said Advocate Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of LAHDC.
Till the time the centre is completed, the AMF will identify 15 Children with Special Needs (CwSN) from the Leh-Ladakh UT region and they will undergo screening, counselling and training at their Infinity Parasports Academy and Rehabilitation Centre in Hyderabad.
“The opening of Leh Ladakh as a hub for para sports marks a new era not just for the region, but for India’s future in international competitions,” said Aditya Mehta, Founder, AMF.
