Indian sports wrap, November 12: World’s first high-altitude para sports centre to come up in Leh

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on November 12. 

Published : Nov 12, 2024 14:53 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The world’s first high-altitude para sports centre will be established in Leh, Ladakh.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The world’s first high-altitude para sports centre will be established in Leh, Ladakh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
MORE SPORTS

World’s first high-altitude para sports centre to come up in Leh with focus on 2028 Paralympics

The world’s first high-altitude para sports centre will be established in Leh, Ladakh, aiming to advance the skills and confidence of athletes ahead of the 2028 Paralympics.

A Memorandum and Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, and the Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF).

“It is a very proud feeling for us that Leh will be establishing the world’s first-ever high-altitude centre for para sports. Indian para-athletes have won 29 medals, including seven gold, in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris and it is a testament to the talent we have in our country,” said Advocate Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of LAHDC.

Till the time the centre is completed, the AMF will identify 15 Children with Special Needs (CwSN) from the Leh-Ladakh UT region and they will undergo screening, counselling and training at their Infinity Parasports Academy and Rehabilitation Centre in Hyderabad.

“The opening of Leh Ladakh as a hub for para sports marks a new era not just for the region, but for India’s future in international competitions,” said Aditya Mehta, Founder, AMF.

List of Sports to be included:
Para Sports:
Archery; Athletics; Badminton; Blind Football; Boccia; Canoeing; Cycling; Equestrian; Goalball; Judo; Powerlifting; Rowing; Shooting; Volleyball; Swimming; Table Tennis, Taekwondo; Triathlon; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Fencing; Wheelchair Rugby and Wheelchair Tennis.
Winter Games:
Para Alpine Skiing; Para Biathlon; Para Cross-Country Skiing; Para Ice Hockey; Para Snowboard and Wheelchair Curling.

-PTI

