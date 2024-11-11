Indian sports wrap, November 11: Sharma finishes 32nd as Warring grabs title in Abu Dhabi

GOLF

Sharma finishes 32nd as Warring grabs title in Abu Dhabi

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma produced his best card of the week, a superb seven-under 65, in the final round to sign off at tied 32nd position at the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championships. After 71-73 on the first two days, Sharma had a great weekend as his final two rounds of 66 and 65 had an eagle each.

On the final day, Sharma, who retained his DP World card, had seven birdies, an eagle and two bogeys.

Paul Waring held off a stellar chasing pack to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and claim his first Rolex Series title.

The Englishman displayed nerves of steel in his bogey-free closing 66 as he got to 24 under par and two shots ahead of four-time Rolex Series winner Tyrrell Hatton, with Race to Dubai leader Rory McIlroy, England’s Matt Wallace and Dane Thorbjørn Olesen a shot further back.

Waring had taken control of the first event of the new DP World Tour Play-Offs with a course-record 61 at Yas Links on Friday but saw his five-shot halfway lead reduced to one as he posted a 73 a day later.

-PTI