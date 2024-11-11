 />
Mary Earps becomes first female footballer to have wax statue at Madame Tussauds

In a process that took more than a year of collaboration between the museum and Earps, 31, is dressed in the green England keeper’s kit she wore in the 2023 World Cup final.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 19:46 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The Paris Saint-Germain player, who helped England finish runner-up at the 2023 Women's World Cup, won a public vote for which the Lionesses' player should be on show at the London museum.
| Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The Paris Saint-Germain player, who helped England finish runner-up at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, won a public vote for which the Lionesses’ player should be on show at the London museum. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has become the first female soccer player to be honoured with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

The Paris Saint-Germain player, who helped England finish runner-up at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, won a public vote for which the Lionesses’ player should be on show at the London museum.

In a process that took more than a year of collaboration between the museum and Earps, 31, is dressed in the green England keeper’s kit she wore in the 2023 World Cup final.

ALSO READ: WSL 2024-25: Chelsea cruises past Liverpool to keep pressure on leader Man City

“To make this mark as the first female footballer to have a figure at Madame Tussauds London is incredibly special,” Earps told reporters. “This is not about me. This is a representation of how women’s football has grown, and the trajectory it’s on.”

England, who have clinched a spot at the 2025 European Championship where they will be defend the trophy, host Olympic champions the United States in a friendly at Wembley on Nov. 30.

