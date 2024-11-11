England goalkeeper Mary Earps has become the first female soccer player to be honoured with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds.
The Paris Saint-Germain player, who helped England finish runner-up at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, won a public vote for which the Lionesses’ player should be on show at the London museum.
In a process that took more than a year of collaboration between the museum and Earps, 31, is dressed in the green England keeper’s kit she wore in the 2023 World Cup final.
ALSO READ: WSL 2024-25: Chelsea cruises past Liverpool to keep pressure on leader Man City
“To make this mark as the first female footballer to have a figure at Madame Tussauds London is incredibly special,” Earps told reporters. “This is not about me. This is a representation of how women’s football has grown, and the trajectory it’s on.”
England, who have clinched a spot at the 2025 European Championship where they will be defend the trophy, host Olympic champions the United States in a friendly at Wembley on Nov. 30.
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports wrap, November 11: Junior World Cupper Rohit helps Haryana into quarters of Hockey Men’s Senior Nationals
- WSL 2024-25: Chelsea cruises past Liverpool to keep pressure on leader Man City
- Mary Earps becomes first female footballer to have wax statue at Madame Tussauds
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants 0-0 Patna Pirates; U Mumba takes on Haryana Steelers later
- Club World Cup slot softens the blow of Inter Miami’s MLS playoffs exit
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE