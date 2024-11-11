 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Guardiola vows struggling Man City will ‘recover our best’

City’s 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday came after losses to Tottenham in the League Cup, Bournemouth in the Premier League and Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 17:27 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Guardiola’s men, chasing an unprecedented fifth straight Premier League title, are now five points behind leader Liverpool after 11 matches in the English top flight.
Guardiola’s men, chasing an unprecedented fifth straight Premier League title, are now five points behind leader Liverpool after 11 matches in the English top flight. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Guardiola’s men, chasing an unprecedented fifth straight Premier League title, are now five points behind leader Liverpool after 11 matches in the English top flight. | Photo Credit: AP

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will “recover our best” after he suffered a fourth straight defeat for the first time in his stellar managerial career.

City’s 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday came after losses to Tottenham in the League Cup, Bournemouth in the Premier League and Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

Guardiola’s men, chasing an unprecedented fifth straight Premier League title, are now five points behind leader Liverpool after 11 matches in the English top flight.

“I was a football player and many times I lost a lot of games -- four in a row, five in a row, six in a row,” said the City boss.

“I never expect different, the fact we won in the past, that we are special. People can believe that but it’s not true.”

ALSO READ | UEFA Nations League: Akanji, Zakaria out of Switzerland squad with injury for Spain, Serbia clashes

City are struggling badly with injuries, with Ruben Dias, John Stones, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish among those absent for the defeat at Bournemouth.

“We are not consistent enough to maintain this level that helped us to win what we want for many years,” said Guardiola. “Hopefully in the future we’ll come back, and if we don’t come back we’ll learn from that.”

City have been champions in six of the past seven seasons but it is not uncommon for them to stumble in the autumn.

Last season they won just one league game in six during a spell in November and December but recovered to retain the title.

“Don’t be complacent when you win a lot, know how difficult it is,” said Guardiola. “That makes us believe how difficult it was and how nice it will be when we win again.”

He added: “Right now we are not in our best, it’s obvious. But still it’s November so hopefully we’ll come back step by step. Every game will be tough for every team. We’ll recover our best and then we’ll see.”

After the current international break, City face a testing run-up to Christmas with matches against Tottenham, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Pep Guardiola

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Guardiola vows struggling Man City will ‘recover our best’
    AFP
  2. UEFA Nations League: Akanji, Zakaria out of Switzerland squad with injury for Spain, Serbia clashes
    Team Sportstar
  3. Motorsports wrap (Nov. 4-11): Logano wins third NASCAR crown, Formula E’s has first-ever Women’s Test
    Kavita Menon
  4. Microphones would have solved off-court coaching issue, says Fritz
    Reuters
  5. SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Chakravarthy credits domestic grind, Gambhir’s role clarity for comeback form
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Guardiola vows struggling Man City will ‘recover our best’
    AFP
  2. New Man United boss Amorim says he’s ready for the challenge
    Reuters
  3. FIFA must halt Saudi World Cup bid due to human rights issues, says Amnesty
    Reuters
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Inzaghi praises Inter’s performance in 1-1 draw with Napoli
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Napoli boss Conte left fuming with VAR in Inter stalemate
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Guardiola vows struggling Man City will ‘recover our best’
    AFP
  2. UEFA Nations League: Akanji, Zakaria out of Switzerland squad with injury for Spain, Serbia clashes
    Team Sportstar
  3. Motorsports wrap (Nov. 4-11): Logano wins third NASCAR crown, Formula E’s has first-ever Women’s Test
    Kavita Menon
  4. Microphones would have solved off-court coaching issue, says Fritz
    Reuters
  5. SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Chakravarthy credits domestic grind, Gambhir’s role clarity for comeback form
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment