 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Microphones would have solved off-court coaching issue, says Fritz

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) will allow off-court coaching from 2025 following trials at the four Grand Slams and ATP and WTA Tour events since 2023.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 17:06 IST , TURIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action.
Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Taylor Fritz believes the tennis authorities should have clamped down hard on off-court coaching rather than change the rules to allow it, saying it takes away from the sport’s unique appeal.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) will allow off-court coaching from 2025 following trials at the four Grand Slams and ATP and WTA Tour events since 2023.

Fritz, who won his opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday, thinks organisers have been bullied into the change.

“I think as far as it should go with the coach talking to you is giving you encouragement, saying, ‘great shot, good job, keep going, keep fighting’ stuff like that,” the American told reporters in Turin after his win over Daniil Medvedev.

“I think when it gets into strategic, like ‘back up, hit it this way more, cover this’, I don’t think that’s (right).

“I think a lot of the reason they made this rule in the first place is they were almost in a way bullied into it because people would just break the rules anyway and coach anyway.”

ALSO READ | ATP Finals: Sinner opens campaign with win over De Minaur 

Fritz, who is at a career-high world number five, said the simple fix would have been to use microphones in coaching boxes.

“I think there should be mics in the boxes. I think there should be someone monitoring the mics. It should be very, very strict to where if anything goes past just encouragement, immediately you’re penalized,” he said.

“That’s how you fix it. That’s how you have no coaching. Players have to figure things out on their own. That’s, like I said, one of the great things about tennis.

“It would be insane if someone could come on the court for you and serve, right? So why can someone tell you what to do?”

Fritz will face home favourite and world number one Jannik Sinner in his second group match on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Daniil Medvedev /

Taylor Fritz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Motorsports wrap (Nov. 4-11): Logano wins third NASCAR crown, Formula E’s has first-ever Women’s Test
    Kavita Menon
  2. Microphones would have solved off-court coaching issue, says Fritz
    Reuters
  3. SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Chakravarthy credits domestic grind, Gambhir’s role clarity for comeback form
    PTI
  4. Harmeet Singh Interview: Playing for the USA, being part of multicultural squads, eyeing the 2028 Olympics in LA
    Nilesh D. Mehta
  5. Kabaddi a strong contender to be part of Olympics: PKL commissioner Anupam Goswami
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Microphones would have solved off-court coaching issue, says Fritz
    Reuters
  2. ATP Finals: Sinner opens campaign with win over De Minaur 
    Reuters
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Taylor Fritz off to winning start after Daniil Medvedev meltdown
    Reuters
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Preview, format, players, prize money and live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Krejcikova calls for respect and professionalism after TV comment about her appearance
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Motorsports wrap (Nov. 4-11): Logano wins third NASCAR crown, Formula E’s has first-ever Women’s Test
    Kavita Menon
  2. Microphones would have solved off-court coaching issue, says Fritz
    Reuters
  3. SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Chakravarthy credits domestic grind, Gambhir’s role clarity for comeback form
    PTI
  4. Harmeet Singh Interview: Playing for the USA, being part of multicultural squads, eyeing the 2028 Olympics in LA
    Nilesh D. Mehta
  5. Kabaddi a strong contender to be part of Olympics: PKL commissioner Anupam Goswami
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment