Krejcikova calls for respect and professionalism after TV comment about her appearance

During the Tennis Channel’s coverage of the event on Friday, journalist Jon Wertheim, seemingly unaware that he was on air, made a comment about Krejcikova’s forehead.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 17:16 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova, in action with China’s Qinwen Zheng during women’s singles semifinal match at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.
Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova, in action with China’s Qinwen Zheng during women’s singles semifinal match at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova, in action with China’s Qinwen Zheng during women’s singles semifinal match at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Czech Barbora Krejcikova called for respect and professionalism in sports media on Sunday as she hit out at “unprofessional” remarks about her appearance during a broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

Wimbledon champion Krejcikova was competing at the WTA Finals in Riyadh this week, where she was beaten 6-3, 7-5 by Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals.

During the Tennis Channel’s coverage of the event on Friday, journalist Jon Wertheim, seemingly unaware that he was on air, made a comment about Krejcikova’s forehead which was met with criticism on social media.

ALSO READ: WTA Finals - Gauff beats Zheng to clinch title, becomes youngest champion since Sharapova

“As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary,” world number 13 Krejcikova wrote in a post on X.

“This isn’t the first time something like this is happening in (the) sports world. I’ve often chosen not to speak up, but I believe it’s time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media.

“These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication all athletes bring to the field. I love tennis deeply, and I want to see it represented in a way that honours the commitment we make to compete at this level.”

