 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs South Africa LIVE score 1st T20I: Preview, streaming info, predicted 11, weather update; Toss at 8PM

IND vs SA: Check the live score and updates from the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match being played at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban.

Updated : Nov 08, 2024 19:25 IST

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match being played at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban.

  • November 08, 2024 19:01
    SQUADS

    India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

    South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is)

  • November 08, 2024 18:57
    Weather forecast

    Here’s the weather forecast for the evening. Match will start by 8:30PM IST and there’s rain predicted around 10PM IST!

    Screengrab: weather.com


    Screenshot 2024-11-08 184843.png

  • November 08, 2024 18:39
    Streaming/telecast information

    The first T20I between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel in India. The game will also bre streamed live on the JioCinema app/website.

Related Topics

Suryakumar Yadav /

Heinrich Klaasen /

India /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE score 1st T20I: Preview, streaming info, predicted 11, weather update; Toss at 8PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces Patna Pirates at 8 PM; Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Ancelotti calls for positive reaction from his boys after consecutive losses
    Reuters
  4. Sportstar Jaipur Conclave: Cricket, polo, preparations for LA 2028 Olympics in focus in Rajasthan event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 8: Punjab thumps Chhattisgarh Senior National men’s hockey championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE score 1st T20I: Preview, streaming info, predicted 11, weather update; Toss at 8PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs PAK: Rauf and Ayub star in Pakistan’s resounding 9-wicket win over Australia
    AP
  3. AUS A vs IND A, Day 2: Australia A in control as India A once again suffers top order collapse
    Team Sportstar
  4. Greg Chappell: Kohli, Rohit must rekindle youthful mindset to rediscover lost glory
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad’s left-handed ‘Pujara’, Rahul Radesh, bides his time and churns runs in maiden FC hundred
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE score 1st T20I: Preview, streaming info, predicted 11, weather update; Toss at 8PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces Patna Pirates at 8 PM; Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Ancelotti calls for positive reaction from his boys after consecutive losses
    Reuters
  4. Sportstar Jaipur Conclave: Cricket, polo, preparations for LA 2028 Olympics in focus in Rajasthan event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 8: Punjab thumps Chhattisgarh Senior National men’s hockey championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment