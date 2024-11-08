India vs South Africa LIVE score 1st T20I: Preview, streaming info, predicted 11, weather update; Toss at 8PM

- November 08, 2024 19:01SQUADS
India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is)
- November 08, 2024 18:57Weather forecast
Here’s the weather forecast for the evening. Match will start by 8:30PM IST and there’s rain predicted around 10PM IST!
Screengrab: weather.com
- November 08, 2024 18:39Streaming/telecast information
The first T20I between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel in India. The game will also bre streamed live on the JioCinema app/website.
