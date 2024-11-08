 />
Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces Patna Pirates at 8 PM; Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas later

PKL season 11: Follow the live coverage and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Hyderabad leg fixtures.

Updated : Nov 08, 2024 19:15 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 21 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on November 8, 2024.

The scores will read: Jaipur - Patna (1st match) | Delhi - Tamil (2nd match)

  • November 08, 2024 19:15
    Jaipur vs Patna | Starting Lineups

    Jaipur Pink Panthers - Arjun, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush, Surjeet, Abhijeet, Neeraj, Arpit


    Patna Pirates - Ankit, Devank, Ayan, Deepak, Navdeep, Arkam, Shubham

  • November 08, 2024 19:13
    Refresh your memory, check out what happened yesterday!

    Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers beats Gujarat Giants 35-22, Dabang Delhi K.C. defeats Bengal Warriorz 33-30

    PKL season 11: Catch the live score, highlights and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Hyderabad leg fixtures.

  • November 08, 2024 18:51
    Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered

    PKL 11: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • November 08, 2024 18:51
    Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

  • November 08, 2024 18:28
    Panga next!
  • November 08, 2024 18:23
    All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    With the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 11th edition of PKL.

  • November 08, 2024 18:02
    Live-streaming info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • November 08, 2024 18:02
    Greetings!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 21, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on November 8, 2024.

    Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on in-form Patna Pirates in the day’s first match while Dabang Delhi will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the second match. 

