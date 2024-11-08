Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces Patna Pirates at 8 PM; Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas later

Key Updates
- November 08, 2024 19:15Jaipur vs Patna | Starting Lineups
Jaipur Pink Panthers - Arjun, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush, Surjeet, Abhijeet, Neeraj, Arpit
Patna Pirates - Ankit, Devank, Ayan, Deepak, Navdeep, Arkam, Shubham
- November 08, 2024 18:28Panga next!
- November 08, 2024 18:02Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- November 08, 2024 18:02Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 21, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on November 8, 2024.
Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on in-form Patna Pirates in the day’s first match while Dabang Delhi will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the second match.
