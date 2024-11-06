Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024 Updates: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba undeway; Tamil Thalaivas takes on Telugu Titans next

Key Updates
- November 06, 2024 20:0910-7
Arkam’s ankle hold does the trick as Ajit gets tackled. But there’s a bonus point
- November 06, 2024 20:099-6
Two point raid yet again for Pirates and this time it’s Ayan. He took his sweet time to venture deep into the other half and came back with touch points off Rinku and Parvesh
- November 06, 2024 20:087-6
Zafardanesh shrugs off a body block from Ankit to get a point
- November 06, 2024 20:077-5
DO OR DIE raid for the Pirates this time. DEVANK PICKS TWO on the left lane as Sobir and Sunil commit prematurely
- November 06, 2024 20:065-5
DO OR DIE RAID for U Mumba. Manjeet gets the dubki right as he leaps past Deepak to get a superb point
- November 06, 2024 20:055-4
Sunil takes down Ayan as Mumba reduces the point-difference
- November 06, 2024 20:045-3
The officials take quite a while to come to a conclusion as Ajit’s raid turns out dramatic. Arkam pushed him out of bounds but the raider gets away with a bonus
- November 06, 2024 20:024-2
Do or die raid for the Pirates. Ayan is going for the raid. He uses the left lobby to perfection as he gets a touch point off Sombir
- November 06, 2024 20:013-2
Ajit goes back with a bonus point
- November 06, 2024 20:003-1
First successful tackle of the night as Ankit and Co. bring down Manjeet as Patna gets a point
- November 06, 2024 20:002-1
Devank with yet another point as he dives to get a touch on Sunil
- November 06, 2024 19:591-1
Manjeet gets a touch point off Deepak
- November 06, 2024 19:591-0
Sombir’s attempted ankle hold goes awry as Devank eludes and gets the scoreboard ticking for the Pirates
- November 06, 2024 19:32Head-to-head: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba
Matches: 20
Patna Pirates: 11
U Mumba: 8
Tie: 1
- November 06, 2024 19:08Starting 7s - Patna PIrates vs U Mumba
Patna Pirates: Ankit, Devank, Sudhakar M, Ayan, Deepak, Arkam Shaikh, Shubham Shinde (c)
U Mumba: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Majeet, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar (c), Rinku, Sombir
- November 06, 2024 18:42Points table ahead of Matchday 19
- November 06, 2024 18:34Streaming telecast information
The Pro Kabaddi Season 11 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, Matches can also be streamed on Disney+ hotstar app/website
- November 06, 2024 18:25Form guide
Both Pirates and Mumba have won their previous matches. The Pirates beat UP Yoddhas 42-37 while Mumba beat Dabang Delhi KC 32-26
- November 06, 2024 18:17Greetings
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 19, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on November 6, 2024.
The first match will feature Patna Pirates and U Mumba while second-placed Tamil Thalaivas will take on Telugu Titans in the second fixture.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024 Updates: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba undeway; Tamil Thalaivas takes on Telugu Titans next
- Neeraj Chopra wishes happy retirement to coach Klaus Bartonietz in a heartwarming social media post
- Arjun Deshwal reaches 1000 raid points milestone, 7th to do in Pro Kabaddi history
- IND A vs AUS A, 2nd unofficial Test: KL Rahul’s form in focus as India A get the ‘G’ experience
- F1: Bortoleto looks forward to racing manager and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE