Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024 Updates: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba undeway; Tamil Thalaivas takes on Telugu Titans next

PKL season 11: Catch the live score, highlights and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Hyderabad leg fixtures.

Updated : Nov 06, 2024 20:09 IST

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 matchday 19 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on November 6, 2024.

Scores will read: Patna Pirates - U Mumba

  • November 06, 2024 20:09
    10-7

    Arkam’s ankle hold does the trick as Ajit gets tackled. But there’s a bonus point

  • November 06, 2024 20:09
    9-6

    Two point raid yet again for Pirates and this time it’s Ayan. He took his sweet time to venture deep into the other half and came back with touch points off Rinku and Parvesh

  • November 06, 2024 20:08
    7-6

    Zafardanesh shrugs off a body block from Ankit to get a point 

  • November 06, 2024 20:07
    7-5

    DO OR DIE raid for the Pirates this time. DEVANK PICKS TWO on the left lane as Sobir and Sunil commit prematurely

  • November 06, 2024 20:06
    5-5

    DO OR DIE RAID for U Mumba. Manjeet gets the dubki right as he leaps past Deepak to get a superb point

  • November 06, 2024 20:05
    5-4

    Sunil takes down Ayan as Mumba reduces the point-difference

  • November 06, 2024 20:04
    5-3

    The officials take quite a while to come to a conclusion as Ajit’s raid turns out dramatic. Arkam pushed him out of bounds but the raider gets away with a bonus

  • November 06, 2024 20:02
    4-2

    Do or die raid for the Pirates. Ayan is going for the raid. He uses the left lobby to perfection as he gets a touch point off Sombir 

  • November 06, 2024 20:01
    3-2

    Ajit goes back with a bonus point

  • November 06, 2024 20:00
    3-1

    First successful tackle of the night as Ankit and Co. bring down Manjeet as Patna gets a point

  • November 06, 2024 20:00
    2-1

    Devank with yet another point as he dives to get a touch on Sunil

  • November 06, 2024 19:59
    1-1

    Manjeet gets a touch point off Deepak

  • November 06, 2024 19:59
    1-0

    Sombir’s attempted ankle hold goes awry as Devank eludes and gets the scoreboard ticking for the Pirates

  • November 06, 2024 19:32
    Head-to-head: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

    Matches: 20

    Patna Pirates: 11

    U Mumba: 8

    Tie: 1

  • November 06, 2024 19:08
    Starting 7s - Patna PIrates vs U Mumba

    Patna Pirates: Ankit, Devank, Sudhakar M, Ayan, Deepak, Arkam Shaikh, Shubham Shinde (c)

    U Mumba: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Majeet, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar (c), Rinku, Sombir

  • November 06, 2024 18:42
    Points table ahead of Matchday 19

    Screenshot 2024-11-06 181857.png

  • November 06, 2024 18:34
    Streaming telecast information

    The Pro Kabaddi Season 11 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, Matches can also be streamed on Disney+ hotstar app/website

  • November 06, 2024 18:25
    Form guide

    Both Pirates and Mumba have won their previous matches. The Pirates beat UP Yoddhas 42-37 while Mumba beat Dabang Delhi KC 32-26

  • November 06, 2024 18:17
    Greetings

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 19, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on November 6, 2024.

    The first match will feature Patna Pirates and U Mumba while second-placed Tamil Thalaivas will take on Telugu Titans in the second fixture.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

