Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM; Pardeep’s Bengaluru Bulls vs Sachin’s Tamil Thalaivas next

- November 04, 2024 19:06Puneri vs Gujarat | Head-to-head
Played - 14 | Puneri - 5 | Gujarat - 8 | Tie - 1
- November 04, 2024 19:05Frist Match - Puneri vs Gujarat
Defending champion Puneri Paltan will take on Gujarat Giants in the first match of November 4.
Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan wins Maharashtra derby against U Mumba 35-28; Bengal Warriorz beats Haryana Steelers 40-38
PKL season 11: Follow the highlights and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Hyderabad leg fixtures. Bengal Warriorz takes on Haryana Steelers at 8 PM; Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba later
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 16, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on November 4, 2024.
Puneri Paltan will take on in-form Gujarat Giants in the day’s first match while defending champion Bengaluru Bulls will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the second match.
