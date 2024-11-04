Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM; Pardeep’s Bengaluru Bulls vs Sachin’s Tamil Thalaivas next

November 04, 2024 18:05

Greetings!

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 16, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on November 4, 2024.

Puneri Paltan will take on in-form Gujarat Giants in the day’s first match while defending champion Bengaluru Bulls will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the second match.