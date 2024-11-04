MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM; Pardeep’s Bengaluru Bulls vs Sachin’s Tamil Thalaivas next

PKL season 11: Follow the live coverage and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Hyderabad leg fixtures.

Updated : Nov 04, 2024 19:13 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 17 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on November 4, 2024.

The scores will read: Puneri - Gujarat (1st match) | Bengaluru - Tamil (2nd match)

  • November 04, 2024 19:06
    Puneri vs Gujarat | Head-to-head

    Played - 14 | Puneri - 5 | Gujarat - 8 | Tie - 1 

  • November 04, 2024 19:05
    Frist Match - Puneri vs Gujarat

    Defending champion Puneri Paltan will take on Gujarat Giants in the first match of November 4.


    PKL 1w.jpg

  • November 04, 2024 18:48
    Refresh your memory, check out what happened yesterday!

    Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan wins Maharashtra derby against U Mumba 35-28; Bengal Warriorz beats Haryana Steelers 40-38

    PKL season 11: Follow the highlights and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Hyderabad leg fixtures. Bengal Warriorz takes on Haryana Steelers at 8 PM; Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba later

  • November 04, 2024 18:33
    Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered

    PKL 11: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • November 04, 2024 18:33
    Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

  • November 04, 2024 18:31
    All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    With the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 11th edition of PKL.

  • November 04, 2024 18:31
    PKL Season 11 preview

    Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 preview: End of an era, dawn of a new one

    The league has undergone a significant transformation ahead of this season. The game, now a whirlwind of speed and physicality, has demanded a youth movement, ushering out the legends who once defined it.

  • November 04, 2024 18:06
    Live-streaming info!

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • November 04, 2024 18:05
    Greetings!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 16, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on November 4, 2024.

    Puneri Paltan will take on in-form Gujarat Giants in the day’s first match while defending champion Bengaluru Bulls will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the second match. 

Related Topics

PKL 11 /

PKL 2024 /

Pro Kabaddi league

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM; Pardeep’s Bengaluru Bulls vs Sachin’s Tamil Thalaivas next
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, November 4: India Seniors bag silver medal in 16th Bridge Olympiad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dortmund in a race against time with injuries, says manager Sahin
    Reuters
  4. IND vs NZ: Excited to do my own thing rather than try to replace Kane Williamson, says Will Young
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IPL auction set to be held on November 24 and 25; Riyadh likely venue
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM; Pardeep’s Bengaluru Bulls vs Sachin’s Tamil Thalaivas next
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan wins Maharashtra derby against U Mumba 35-28; Bengal Warriorz beats Haryana Steelers 40-38
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: U Mumba edges out Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-35 in nail-biter; Patna Pirates thrashes Dabang Delhi 44-30
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League wins ‘Best Sports League of the Year’ at CII Sports Business Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Jai Bhagwan shines as Bengaluru Bulls beats Dabang Delhi 34-33; Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan ends in 32-32 tie
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM; Pardeep’s Bengaluru Bulls vs Sachin’s Tamil Thalaivas next
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, November 4: India Seniors bag silver medal in 16th Bridge Olympiad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dortmund in a race against time with injuries, says manager Sahin
    Reuters
  4. IND vs NZ: Excited to do my own thing rather than try to replace Kane Williamson, says Will Young
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IPL auction set to be held on November 24 and 25; Riyadh likely venue
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment