ISL 2024-25 Full points table: Bengaluru FC leads, Mohun Bagan jumps to fourth

As the teams head into the international break, Bengaluru FC continues to lead the Indian Super League (ISL) points table.
The Blues remain unbeaten with three wins and a draw as it aims to win its maiden ISL Shield.
Last season’s shield winner, Mohun Bagan Super Giant recovered from its 0-3 reverse at Bengaluru last week to beat city rival Mohammedan SC 3-0. The result moved Bagan to fourth in the points table.
The top two teams at the end of the regular season will qualify for the semifinals, while the teams that finish between three and six will enter the season-ending play-offs to qualify for the last four stages.
Full ISL 2024-24 points table
|Position
|Teams
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1.
|Bengaluru FC
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7
|10
|2.
|Punjab FC
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|9
|3.
|Jamshedpur FC
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|5
|3
|9
|4.
|Mohun Bagan
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|7
|1
|7
|5.
|FC Goa
|4
|1
|2
|1
|8
|8
|0
|5
|6.
|NorthEast United
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|7
|0
|5
|7.
|Kerala Blasters
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|0
|5
|8.
|Chennaiyin FC
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|4
|9.
|Odisha FC
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|4
|10.
|Mohammedan SC
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|11.
|Mumbai City FC
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|2
|12.
|Hyderabad FC
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|13.
|East Bengal
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|8
|-5
|0
