MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25 Full points table: Bengaluru FC leads, Mohun Bagan jumps to fourth

Here is the full points table of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL 2024-25) season.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 10:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bengaluru FC is unbeaten so far in four matches.
Bengaluru FC is unbeaten so far in four matches. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar/The Hindu
infoIcon

Bengaluru FC is unbeaten so far in four matches. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar/The Hindu

As the teams head into the international break, Bengaluru FC continues to lead the Indian Super League (ISL) points table.

The Blues remain unbeaten with three wins and a draw as it aims to win its maiden ISL Shield.

Last season’s shield winner, Mohun Bagan Super Giant recovered from its 0-3 reverse at Bengaluru last week to beat city rival Mohammedan SC 3-0. The result moved Bagan to fourth in the points table.

The top two teams at the end of the regular season will qualify for the semifinals, while the teams that finish between three and six will enter the season-ending play-offs to qualify for the last four stages.

FULL ISL COVERAGE

Full ISL 2024-24 points table

Position Teams MP W D L GF GA GD Points
1. Bengaluru FC 4 3 1 0 7 0 7 10
2. Punjab FC 3 3 0 0 6 2 4 9
3. Jamshedpur FC 4 3 0 1 8 5 3 9
4. Mohun Bagan 4 2 1 1 8 7 1 7
5. FC Goa 4 1 2 1 8 8 0 5
6. NorthEast United 4 1 2 1 7 7 0 5
7. Kerala Blasters 4 1 2 1 6 6 0 5
8. Chennaiyin FC 3 1 1 0 3 3 0 4
9. Odisha FC 4 1 1 2 7 8 -1 4
10. Mohammedan SC 4 1 1 2 2 5 -3 4
11. Mumbai City FC 3 0 2 1 4 5 -1 2
12. Hyderabad FC 3 0 1 2 0 5 -5 1
13. East Bengal 4 0 0 4 3 8 -5 0

Related stories

Related Topics

ISL 2024-25 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25 Full points table: Bengaluru FC leads, Mohun Bagan jumps to fourth
    Team Sportstar
  2. India squad for Bangladesh T20I series announced: Pace sensation Mayank Yadav gets maiden call-up; Samson included
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Preview: Mayank Yadav, Abhishek Sharma in focus; chance for fringe players to shine
    Ashwin Achal
  4. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: India v Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN head-to-head record in T20Is: India v Bangladesh overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25 Full points table: Bengaluru FC leads, Mohun Bagan jumps to fourth
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG breezes past Mohammedan SC in dominant 3-0 derby win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur beats East Bengal 2-0 to continue good start to the season
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: East Bengal endures worst start to league season; plummets to fourth straight defeat
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Women’s Champions League: Odisha FC women takes on Asian challenge, to clash horns with Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25 Full points table: Bengaluru FC leads, Mohun Bagan jumps to fourth
    Team Sportstar
  2. India squad for Bangladesh T20I series announced: Pace sensation Mayank Yadav gets maiden call-up; Samson included
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Preview: Mayank Yadav, Abhishek Sharma in focus; chance for fringe players to shine
    Ashwin Achal
  4. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: India v Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN head-to-head record in T20Is: India v Bangladesh overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment