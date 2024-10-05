IND vs BAN 1st T20I Preview: Mayank Yadav, Abhishek Sharma in focus; chance for fringe players to shine

Bangladesh was thoroughly outclassed by India and drew a blank in the Test series. The three T20Is, which commences with the first outing here on Sunday, presents the visitor a chance to avoid returning home empty handed.

On the other side awaits a mighty challenge in the form of world champion, India. The outfit may be going through a phase of transition after the T20I retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, but there are heavy hitters aplenty.

With regulars Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel rested, there are new faces ready to make a mark. One bright prospect is Mayank Yadav, who stood out with his express pace for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024. Mayank, who has been out of action for a few months due to an injury, starts his comeback trail here.

India’s PowerPlay should provide ample excitement, given the presence of swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma. The Punjab batter, who smacked a 47-ball 100 for India against Zimbabwe earlier this year, will look to make the most of this opportunity afforded by the absence of Gill.

Abhishek is likely to face the new ball alongside seasoned campaigner Sanju Samson. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter sat on the sidelines in India’s victorious 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup run, and will be desperate for game time.

ALSO READ | New stadium in Gwalior will allow us to host India matches alternatively with Indore, says MPCA chief

Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi are likely to feature as the spin attack. Washington’s ability with the bat, which lends balance to the side, keeps him high in the pecking order. For Varun Chakaravarthy, the third spinner in the squad, an appearance in the eleven will be his first in the international arena in three years.

The city of Gwalior, meanwhile, will host its first international match in 14 years. The last match, held at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, witnessed Sachin Tendulkar score the first double century in a men’s ODI (200 n.o. against South Africa).

This time around, a new venue - Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium - is set to make its debut. This India-Bangladesh clash is the first major game at this venue which is yet to host a domestic fixture.

Security is expected to be tight, in the wake of a ‘Gwalior bandh’ call given by the Hindu Mahasabha on match day.

The visitor, under the pump after the disaster in the Tests, will have to contend with the absence of Shakib Al Hasan. The all-rounder recently retired from Tests and T20Is.

It will take a mammoth effort from Bangladesh to buck the trend and stop the Indians.