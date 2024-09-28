India squad for Bangladesh T20I series announced: Pace sensation Mayank Yadav gets maiden call-up; Samson included

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh.

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav, who turned heads in the last Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Lucknow Super Giants, was rewarded for his pace and accuracy with a maiden call-up to the national side.

The squad announcement also marked the return of mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma to the national set-up. However, Sanju Samson is likely to be the first-choice wicketkeeper for the Suryakumar Yadav-led team.

Amongst those who could make their international debut during the series are seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and pacer Harshit Rana.

The first T20I is set to be played on October 6 in Gwalior, while the teams will play the remaining two on October 9 (New Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad).