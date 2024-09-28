India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN 107/3; Play called off due to rain without a single ball bowled

UPDATE - Day’s play called off!
Bad news! Play has been called off for the day!
Hopefully there will be action in store for the remaining three days of the Test. Bangladesh currently stand at 107/3 with Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim at the crease.
India will hope to skittle out the visitor for a low score to force a result in this game.
- September 28, 2024 14:17A drab day in Kanpur!
- September 28, 2024 13:36Weather update - 1:36 pm IST
Shayan (our reporter at the venue):Dark, cloudy, not raining at the moment but looks unlikely that we will have a game
- September 28, 2024 12:10Weather update - 12:10 pm
The light drizzle seems to have relented, but work has to be done to remove the water from the surface of the covers.
- September 28, 2024 11:59Day 2 seems unlikely
- September 28, 2024 11:33Weather update - 11:33 am
The match officials are checking the light conditions as the rain has turned into a slight drizzle. Super Soppers are doing their work, removing water from the surface of the covers.
- September 28, 2024 11:17Weather Update - 11:15 am
No good news to bring. The drizzle continues to fall at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur and reports suggest that the teams have headed back to the hotel.
As things stand any play on Day 2 is looking unlikely.
- September 28, 2024 09:59Weather update - 9:57 am
A slight drizzle continues to hamper proceedings on Day 2. The covers are still on and any action will take place only if the drizzle relents. Stay Tuned for further updates!
- September 28, 2024 09:19Forecast for today!!
- September 28, 2024 08:50UPDATE!!
Delayed start on Day 2 thanks to rains! Stay Tuned for further updates!
- September 28, 2024 07:37Where to watch India vs Bangladesh second Test, Day 2 LIVE?
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Bangladesh second Test?
The LIVE telecast of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs Bangladesh second Test?
The LIVE stream of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.
