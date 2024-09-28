MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN 107/3; Play called off due to rain without a single ball bowled

India vs Bangladesh, Highlights: Catch all the scores and match updates from Day 2 of the 2nd Test between IND and BAN taking place in Kanpur on Saturday.

Updated : Sep 28, 2024 14:18 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of Day 2 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh taking place in Kanpur on Saturday. 

UPDATE - Day’s play called off!

Bad news! Play has been called off for the day! 

Hopefully there will be action in store for the remaining three days of the Test. Bangladesh currently stand at 107/3 with Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim at the crease. 

India will hope to skittle out the visitor for a low score to force a result in this game. 

  • September 28, 2024 14:17
    A drab day in Kanpur!

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2: Play called off due to rain without a ball being bowled

    The second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was called off without a ball being bowled as play was interrupted due to rain at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Saturday.

  • September 28, 2024 13:55
    With a special focus on its fielding, the Indian team seeks to mount a title challenge!

    Focus on fitness and fielding as Amol Muzumdar guides Indian women’s team into T20 World Cup

    When Amol Muzumdar took charge as the head coach of India’s women’s cricket team nine months ago, he made it clear that there would be no compromises on fitness and fielding.

  • September 28, 2024 13:36
    Weather update - 1:36 pm IST

    Shayan (our reporter at the venue):Dark, cloudy, not raining at the moment but looks unlikely that we will have a game

  • September 28, 2024 12:43
    Here are the full squads of the Women’s T20 WC which kicks off on Oct 3

    ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: All updated squads and players list

    Women’s T20 World Cup squads: Full updated players list of all 10 teams.

  • September 28, 2024 12:23
    BREAKING!

    Musheer Khan out of Irani Cup 2024 after suffering road accident - Reports

    Mumbai batter Musheer Khan will miss the upcoming Irani Cup 2024 match after suffering a road accident near Lucknow on Saturday.

  • September 28, 2024 12:10
    Weather update - 12:10 pm

    The light drizzle seems to have relented, but work has to be done to remove the water from the surface of the covers.

  • September 28, 2024 11:59
    Day 2 seems unlikely
  • September 28, 2024 11:33
    Weather update - 11:33 am

    The match officials are checking the light conditions as the rain has turned into a slight drizzle. Super Soppers are doing their work, removing water from the surface of the covers.

  • September 28, 2024 11:17
    Weather Update - 11:15 am

    No good news to bring. The drizzle continues to fall at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur and reports suggest that the teams have headed back to the hotel.

    As things stand any play on Day 2 is looking unlikely. 

  • September 28, 2024 10:42
    What if the India vs Bangladesh second Test ends as a draw?

    IND vs BAN, Qualification Scenarios Explained: How can India qualify for WTC final if second Test ends in a draw?

    The second Test between India and Bangladesh taking place at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur has been interrupted by rain and a wet outfield.

  • September 28, 2024 10:24
    Here’s some Women’s T20 World Cup content

    Richa Ghosh Interview: India’s Rising Finisher Eyes Glory at the Women’s T20 World Cup - Sportstar

    On the brink of turning 21, Richa is already one of India’s trump cards ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates — evidence of her immense talent and meteoric rise.

  • September 28, 2024 09:59
    Weather update - 9:57 am

    A slight drizzle continues to hamper proceedings on Day 2. The covers are still on and any action will take place only if the drizzle relents. Stay Tuned for further updates!

  • September 28, 2024 09:36
    From the world of cricket!

    IRE vs SA, 1st T20I: Rickelton and Hendricks blast South Africa to eight-wicket win over Ireland

    Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks blasted South Africa to an eight-wicket win over Ireland in first T20I on Friday.

  • September 28, 2024 09:19
    Forecast for today!!

    kanpur day 2.png

    Credits - BBC Weather

  • September 28, 2024 08:50
    UPDATE!!

    Delayed start on Day 2 thanks to rains! Stay Tuned for further updates!

  • September 28, 2024 08:35
    ICYMI
  • September 28, 2024 07:49
    High drama unfolded on Day 1, allegedly between spectators

    IND vs BAN 2024: Bangladesh fan ‘Tiger’ Robi, who alleged attack during Kanpur Test, says he fell sick

    Bangladesh cricket fan ‘Tiger Robi’ alleged he was attacked by the local fans, but the police sources have denied the allegations.

  • September 28, 2024 07:42
    ICYMI: Here’s what happened on Day 1

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Play called off due to heavy rain after just 35 overs in the day

    The first day of play in the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday was called off due to rain after just 35 overs of play

  • September 28, 2024 07:37
    Where to watch India vs Bangladesh second Test, Day 2 LIVE?

    Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Bangladesh second Test?

    The LIVE telecast of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels. 

    Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs Bangladesh second Test?

    The LIVE stream of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.

Related Topics

India /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN 107/3; Play called off due to rain without a single ball bowled
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2: Play called off due to rain without a ball being bowled
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jannik Sinner doping case: WADA appeals to CAS, seeks ban on player
    Team Sportstar
  4. Musheer Khan out of Irani Cup 2024 after suffering road accident
    Team Sportstar
  5. 2024 Indonesia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia sprint as Martin crashes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2: Play called off due to rain without a ball being bowled
    Team Sportstar
  2. Musheer Khan out of Irani Cup 2024 after suffering road accident
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs NZ: New Zealand all out for 88, concedes second-biggest innings deficit in its Test history
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, Qualification Scenarios Explained: How can India qualify for WTC final if second Test ends in a draw?
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand 84/1 (f/0), trails by 430 runs; Williamson, Conway at crease
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN 107/3; Play called off due to rain without a single ball bowled
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2: Play called off due to rain without a ball being bowled
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jannik Sinner doping case: WADA appeals to CAS, seeks ban on player
    Team Sportstar
  4. Musheer Khan out of Irani Cup 2024 after suffering road accident
    Team Sportstar
  5. 2024 Indonesia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia sprint as Martin crashes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment