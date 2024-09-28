MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: Martin takes pole, Marquez crashes twice in Indonesia Grand Prix qualifying

Martin went fastest with a time of 1:29.088 at the Mandalika International Street Circuit to pip Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing and Tech3’s 20-year-old rookie Pedro Acosta.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 09:45 IST , Nashik, India - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin in action at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia.
Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin in action at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin in action at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing set a lap record to take pole with a sure-footed display in a chaotic qualifying session featuring several crashes at the Indonesia Grand Prix in Mandalika on Saturday.

Martin went fastest with a time of 1:29.088 at the Mandalika International Street Circuit to pip Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing and Tech3’s 20-year-old rookie Pedro Acosta.

“I’m so happy. Today I felt great. I was riding with a lot of used tyres,” Martin said.

Bezzecchi put together a spectacular final lap to finish second-fastest, remounting his bike after crashing with just two minutes left in the qualifying session and claiming a spot on the front row.

Asked how he pulled it off, the Italian said: “Honestly, I don’t know. Before the last lap, I wanted to slow down a bit in the last sector and then take the speed for the last lap.

“I lost a bit of concentration and I crashed. Fortunately, the bike was okay. The marshal helped me to start the bike. I started the last flying lap immediately after the crash.

“I knew I could be fast, but I didn’t imagine the first row. So, what can I say? I’m very happy.”

ALSO READ: Miguel Oliveira out of Indonesian Grand Prix with fractured wrist

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia, who trails Spaniard Martin by 24 points in the championship standings, qualified fourth on the grid.

Early in Q2, Gresini Racing’s Marc Marquez lost control and slid into the gravel without setting a lap time, with the resulting yellow flag also ruling out the lap times for several other riders.

The Spaniard crashed once again on turn 10 towards the end of the session, taking his tally up to four crashes in his past three Q2 sessions.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez started well in Q1 and led in the first half of the session before suffering a jarring crash and failing to make it into Q2.

Trackhouse Racing’s Miguel Oliveira did not take part in qualifying after the Portuguese rider fractured his wrist in a crash in Friday’s practice.

Related Topics

Jorge Martin /

Marco Bezzecchi /

Francesco Bagnaia /

Marc Marquez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Rain delays start of play; BAN 107/3 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  2. 2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: Martin takes pole, Marquez crashes twice in Indonesia Grand Prix qualifying
    Reuters
  3. Dortmund vs Bochum: Sahin to focus on defence despite convincing win in Bundesliga
    Reuters
  4. India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: BAN 107/3, Akash Deep picks two; Bad light, rain forces early Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. Presidents Cup: Team International makes remarkable comeback to draw level with USA on Day 2
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. 2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: Martin takes pole, Marquez crashes twice in Indonesia Grand Prix qualifying
    Reuters
  2. MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira out of Indonesian Grand Prix with fractured wrist
    Reuters
  3. MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia plots ‘aggressive’ bid to close lead in Indonesia
    AFP
  4. MotoGP announces 22-race calendar for 2025 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. MotoGP to return to India only in 2026, organisers confirm
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Rain delays start of play; BAN 107/3 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  2. 2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: Martin takes pole, Marquez crashes twice in Indonesia Grand Prix qualifying
    Reuters
  3. Dortmund vs Bochum: Sahin to focus on defence despite convincing win in Bundesliga
    Reuters
  4. India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: BAN 107/3, Akash Deep picks two; Bad light, rain forces early Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. Presidents Cup: Team International makes remarkable comeback to draw level with USA on Day 2
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment