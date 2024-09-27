MagazineBuy Print

MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira out of Indonesian Grand Prix with fractured wrist

Oliveira, who is 14th in the riders’ standings, needed assistance from medics after a nasty high-side crash at turn four during Friday’s practice at Mandalika.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 14:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Aprilia-Trackhouse’s Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira.
Aprilia-Trackhouse's Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Aprilia-Trackhouse’s Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira. | Photo Credit: AFP

Miguel Oliveira will not take part in the Indonesian Grand Prix after the Portuguese rider suffered a fractured wrist in a crash in Friday’s practice at Mandalika, his team Trackhouse Racing said.

Oliveira, who is 14th in the riders’ standings, did not immediately walk away after the nasty high-side crash at turn four and needed assistance from medics.

“Miguel suffered a fracture of the right wrist. He is undergoing a three-dimensional CT scan in the hospital in Mataram to evaluate the need for surgery,” Trackhouse Racing said.

ALSO READ | MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia plots ‘aggressive’ bid to close lead in Indonesia

Eight riders broke the previous lap record in practice but it was Ducati’s Enea Bastianini who went fastest when the Italian rider, who won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last weekend, set a time of one minute and 29.630 seconds.

Related Topics

Miguel Oliveira /

MotoGP

