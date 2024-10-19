MagazineBuy Print

MotoGP: Jorge Martin takes pole in Australia Grand Prix qualifying

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales was third quickest, clocking one minute 27.991 to complete an all-Spanish front row, and Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing was fourth.

Published : Oct 19, 2024 08:43 IST , MEXICO CITY

Reuters
Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin.
Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World Championship leader Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing put in an impressive performance on Saturday to take pole position ahead of six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez in qualifying ahead of Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.

Martin secured his third consecutive pole at Phillip Island and sixth of the season with a stunning time of one minute 27.296, almost six-tenths of a second clear of Gresini’s Marc Marquez, who had dominated the practice sessions.

ALSO READ: F1: Verstappen takes pole for Austin sprint race, Norris qualifies fourth

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales was third quickest, clocking one minute 27.991 to complete an all-Spanish front row, and Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing was fourth.

Two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, who trails Martin by 10 points in the championship standings, finished fifth after a slow tyre change delayed his second run.

“For sure, today was a tricky day, with the wind it was drying fast, and we didn’t know what to expect in the track. Finally, I was able to improve in the second run,” Martin said in a post-qualifying interview.

“The race will be tough with Marc behind me, but I think we are the best in terms of pace so let’s go for a good one.”

