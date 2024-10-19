Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2 updates: Sanju Samson in action for Kerala against Karnataka; Shreyas Iyer closing in on a hundred vs Maharashtra

There’s more to Mhatre than meets the eye

On October 12, the three journalists present at the Baroda Cricket Association’s stadium on the outskirts of Vadodara, asked for an interaction to be facilitated with Ayush Mhatre, the rookie opener who scored a fifty in his maiden Ranji Trophy outing, on an otherwise disappointing day for Mumbai.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane politely declined. “Only after he scores a hundred,” Rahane said.

Cut to Friday at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy Ground, Mhatre – despite batting for well over three hours in hot and humid conditions – quickly changed from whites and stepped out on to the ground for a chat with a larger media contingent.

“It feels great. The last month or so has been surreal, am still trying to make peace with how quickly things have unfolded but I am confident about my abilities and very happy that I have managed to improve my performance with every passing opportunity and help the team out,” Mhatre said.