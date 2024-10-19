MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2 updates: Sanju Samson in action for Kerala against Karnataka; Shreyas Iyer closing in on a hundred vs Maharashtra

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Stay tuned for all the Day 2 LIVE updates from the Round 2 matches being played across different stadiums in the country.

Updated : Oct 19, 2024 12:04 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the second round of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season.

  • October 19, 2024 11:54
    Ayush Mhatre’s stint at the crease comes to an end!
  • October 19, 2024 11:53
    50
    500 up for Tamil Nadu!

    Pradosh Ranjan Paul brings up his hafl-century as TN crosses the 500-run mark!

    Tamil Nadu 502/3 vs Delhi

  • October 19, 2024 11:47
    Karnataka vs Kerala

    Shreyas Gopal dismisses B Aparajith and out walks Sanju Samson, fresh off a T20I hundred against Bangladesh.. 

  • October 19, 2024 11:39
    Andhra collapsing!

    Third wicket down, second for Gaja. He again takes the ball away from a right hander and pins Hanuma Vihari leg before. A duck for Vihari who is livid with the decision. AND 5/3.

    Abhishek Saini
  • October 19, 2024 11:37
    Update from Ahmedabad

    If Arzan picks a wicket, how can Chintan hold back? He induces Rasheed’s edge and Manan Hingrajia does the rest at first slip. AND 5/2.

    Abhishek Saini
  • October 19, 2024 11:26
    A ball is yet to be bowled in Bengal

    Next inspection at 1 pm as Bengal vs Bihar awaits a start.

  • October 19, 2024 11:23
    Update from Ahmedabad!

    Arzan Nagwaswalla now striking with the ball. He strangles Maheep down leg on just his second delivery. Shaik Rasheed in at No. 3. AND 4/1

    Abhishek Saini
  • October 19, 2024 11:12
    150!

    Ayush Mhatre continues his merry run. Gets to his 150 and looks go for more. Shreyas Iyer is also closing in on a hundred as Mumbai eyes a huge lead. 

  • October 19, 2024 11:05
    Update from Ahmedabad!

    Raju removes Jadeja and Gaja inside an over and Gujarat is bundled out for 367. Nagwaswalla unbeaten on 82.

    Gujarat 367 all-out in 106 overs

    -Abhishek Saini
  • October 19, 2024 10:51
    One more down for TN

    B Indrajith departs for just 16 as Himanshu Chauhan sends him back.

    TN 442/3 vs Delhi

  • October 19, 2024 10:45
    Update from Ahmedabad

    Gaja and Nagwaswalla practically in a race to 100 runs. Nagwaswalla who has curbed his instincts today finally got going with an hoist over mid on against Lalith Mohan. Gaja picks his second six, drilling Lalith back over his head. GUJ 360/8.

  • October 19, 2024 10:43
    250 up for Mumbai!

    Mumbai motors on. Shreyas Iyer gets to his fifty, while Ayush Mhatre gets some early runs on Day 2. 

  • October 19, 2024 10:42
    It’s all happening in Dharamsala!

    After Rajasthan was castled out for 334 earlier in the morning, it has done quite well to get early a breakthrough with the ball against Himachal Pradesh.

    Himachal Pradesh 14/2 vs Rajasthan

  • October 19, 2024 10:37
    Gaja, Nagwaswalla continue to pile on
  • October 19, 2024 10:22
    A great start to Day 2 for Karnataka!

    Two early wickets for the host as Vyshak and Koushik removes Vathsal and Kunnummal respectively. Sachin Baby and B Aparijth at the crease now.

    Kerala 97/2 vs Karnataka

  • October 19, 2024 10:08
    Innings break in Dehradun, Hyderabad already down a man!

    Hyderabad bowls out Uttarakhand for 325. Opener Avneesh Sudha top scores with a 89-run knock of 131 balls.

    However, Hyderabad is already a wicket down! D Dhapola removes Abhirath Reddy.

    Hyderabad 8/1 (trails by 317 runs) vs Uttarakhand

  • October 19, 2024 10:01
    Mumbai vs Maharashtra

    We have another rain-disrupted game in this round now. Second day of Mumbai vs Maharashtra delayed due to overnight rains. 

  • October 19, 2024 09:58
    W
    Sudharsan falls!

    Sai Sudharsan’s magnificient knock comes to an end courtesy of Navdeep Saini. 

    TN 400/2 (92.4 Overs)

  • October 19, 2024 09:56
    Karnataka vs Kerala

    We have another delay in the Karnataka vs Kerala game in Alur as bad light stops play. 

  • October 19, 2024 09:46
    100
    Washington gets to his hundred!

    Tamil Nadu continues to make merry. It is Washington Sundar’s turn to get the three-figure mark. 13 fours and a six to get there. 

  • October 19, 2024 09:39
    Update from Ahmedabad

    Quite the start to the day. Gaja picks two fours, first through mid on and then mid wicket before stepping down and heaving over mid wicket for a six, off the first over bowled by KV Sasikanth. Gets to a fifty in 94 balls. GUJ past 300 runs.

    -Abhishek Saini
  • October 19, 2024 09:33
    Nagwaswalla, Gaja continue
  • October 19, 2024 09:19
    Day 1 scores at Stumps

    Baroda 249/3 vs Services

    Maharashtra 126 all-out vs Mumbai 220/3

    Gujarat 289/8 vs Andhra

    Rajasthan 304/7 vs Himachal Pradesh

    Uttarakhand 313/8 vs Hyderabad

    Vidarbha 261/8 vs Pondicherry

    Punjab 254/7 vs Madhya Pradesh

    Haryana 242/6 vs UP

    Chhattishgarh 236/2 vs Saurashtra

    Tamil Nadu 379/1 vs Delhi

    Jharkhand 325/5 vs Railways

    Mizoram 247 all-out vs Arunachal Pradesh 101/3

    J&K 270 all-out vs Odisha 15/1

    Assam 249/8 vs Chandigarh

    Sikkim 108 all-out vs Goa 90/0

    Tripura 29/2 vs Meghalaya

    Nagaland 236/8 vs Manipur

    Bengal vs Bihar - Day 1 Washed out. 

    Kerala 88/0 vs Kerala 

  • October 19, 2024 09:16
    There’s more to Mhatre than meets the eye

    On October 12, the three journalists present at the Baroda Cricket Association’s stadium on the outskirts of Vadodara, asked for an interaction to be facilitated with Ayush Mhatre, the rookie opener who scored a fifty in his maiden Ranji Trophy outing, on an otherwise disappointing day for Mumbai.

    Captain Ajinkya Rahane politely declined. “Only after he scores a hundred,” Rahane said. 

    Cut to Friday at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy Ground, Mhatre – despite batting for well over three hours in hot and humid conditions – quickly changed from whites and stepped out on to the ground for a chat with a larger media contingent. 

    “It feels great. The last month or so has been surreal, am still trying to make peace with how quickly things have unfolded but I am confident about my abilities and very happy that I have managed to improve my performance with every passing opportunity and help the team out,” Mhatre said.

    READ MORE
  • October 19, 2024 09:08
    Delhi vs TN - Day 1 Report by Vivek Krishnan

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sai Sudharsan’s maiden double hundred helps Tamil Nadu dominate Delhi on Day 1

    Sai Sudharsan’s knock was the cornerstone of Tamil Nadu’s dominant batting show on day one of the Ranji Trophy clash against Delhi at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

  • October 19, 2024 08:57
    Karnataka vs Kerala Day 1 report by N Sudarshan

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka fortunes rest on slippery slope as Kerala makes merry in rain-marred conditions

    Karnataka cricket team battles weather delays and frustrating conditions in Ranji Trophy match against Kerala.

  • October 19, 2024 08:52
    Mumbai vs Maharashtra Day 1 Report by Amol Karhadkar

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mhatre ton, Mumbai bowlers ensure good day at office against Maharashtra

    Mumbai was dominant in all the departments and the defending champion was firmly placed in the driver’s seat on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Maharashtra.

  • October 19, 2024 08:46
    Gujarat vs Andhra - Day 1 Report by Abhishek Saini

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Nagwaswalla, Gaja spoil Andhra’s party on Day 1, helps Gujarat to 289/8

    On a day when multiple Gujarat batters gave in to impulse, Gaja paired with Nagwaswalla to put up a patient 86 runs for the ninth wicket, refusing Andhra to end the first innings on the opening day.

  • October 19, 2024 08:38
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the 2nd day of the second round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25. 

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

