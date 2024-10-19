Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2 updates: Sanju Samson in action for Kerala against Karnataka; Shreyas Iyer closing in on a hundred vs Maharashtra

- October 19, 2024 11:54Ayush Mhatre’s stint at the crease comes to an end!
- October 19, 2024 11:5350500 up for Tamil Nadu!
Pradosh Ranjan Paul brings up his hafl-century as TN crosses the 500-run mark!
Tamil Nadu 502/3 vs Delhi
- October 19, 2024 11:47Karnataka vs Kerala
Shreyas Gopal dismisses B Aparajith and out walks Sanju Samson, fresh off a T20I hundred against Bangladesh..
- October 19, 2024 11:39Andhra collapsing!
Third wicket down, second for Gaja. He again takes the ball away from a right hander and pins Hanuma Vihari leg before. A duck for Vihari who is livid with the decision. AND 5/3.Abhishek Saini
- October 19, 2024 11:37Update from Ahmedabad
If Arzan picks a wicket, how can Chintan hold back? He induces Rasheed’s edge and Manan Hingrajia does the rest at first slip. AND 5/2.Abhishek Saini
- October 19, 2024 11:26A ball is yet to be bowled in Bengal
Next inspection at 1 pm as Bengal vs Bihar awaits a start.
- October 19, 2024 11:23Update from Ahmedabad!
Arzan Nagwaswalla now striking with the ball. He strangles Maheep down leg on just his second delivery. Shaik Rasheed in at No. 3. AND 4/1Abhishek Saini
- October 19, 2024 11:12150!
Ayush Mhatre continues his merry run. Gets to his 150 and looks go for more. Shreyas Iyer is also closing in on a hundred as Mumbai eyes a huge lead.
- October 19, 2024 11:05Update from Ahmedabad!
Raju removes Jadeja and Gaja inside an over and Gujarat is bundled out for 367. Nagwaswalla unbeaten on 82.
Gujarat 367 all-out in 106 overs-Abhishek Saini
- October 19, 2024 10:51One more down for TN
B Indrajith departs for just 16 as Himanshu Chauhan sends him back.
TN 442/3 vs Delhi
- October 19, 2024 10:45Update from Ahmedabad
Gaja and Nagwaswalla practically in a race to 100 runs. Nagwaswalla who has curbed his instincts today finally got going with an hoist over mid on against Lalith Mohan. Gaja picks his second six, drilling Lalith back over his head. GUJ 360/8.
- October 19, 2024 10:43250 up for Mumbai!
Mumbai motors on. Shreyas Iyer gets to his fifty, while Ayush Mhatre gets some early runs on Day 2.
- October 19, 2024 10:42It’s all happening in Dharamsala!
After Rajasthan was castled out for 334 earlier in the morning, it has done quite well to get early a breakthrough with the ball against Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Pradesh 14/2 vs Rajasthan
- October 19, 2024 10:37Gaja, Nagwaswalla continue to pile on
- October 19, 2024 10:22A great start to Day 2 for Karnataka!
Two early wickets for the host as Vyshak and Koushik removes Vathsal and Kunnummal respectively. Sachin Baby and B Aparijth at the crease now.
Kerala 97/2 vs Karnataka
- October 19, 2024 10:08Innings break in Dehradun, Hyderabad already down a man!
Hyderabad bowls out Uttarakhand for 325. Opener Avneesh Sudha top scores with a 89-run knock of 131 balls.
However, Hyderabad is already a wicket down! D Dhapola removes Abhirath Reddy.
Hyderabad 8/1 (trails by 317 runs) vs Uttarakhand
- October 19, 2024 10:01Mumbai vs Maharashtra
We have another rain-disrupted game in this round now. Second day of Mumbai vs Maharashtra delayed due to overnight rains.
- October 19, 2024 09:58WSudharsan falls!
Sai Sudharsan’s magnificient knock comes to an end courtesy of Navdeep Saini.
TN 400/2 (92.4 Overs)
- October 19, 2024 09:56Karnataka vs Kerala
We have another delay in the Karnataka vs Kerala game in Alur as bad light stops play.
- October 19, 2024 09:46100Washington gets to his hundred!
Tamil Nadu continues to make merry. It is Washington Sundar’s turn to get the three-figure mark. 13 fours and a six to get there.
- October 19, 2024 09:39Update from Ahmedabad
Quite the start to the day. Gaja picks two fours, first through mid on and then mid wicket before stepping down and heaving over mid wicket for a six, off the first over bowled by KV Sasikanth. Gets to a fifty in 94 balls. GUJ past 300 runs.-Abhishek Saini
- October 19, 2024 09:33Nagwaswalla, Gaja continue
- October 19, 2024 09:19Day 1 scores at Stumps
Baroda 249/3 vs Services
Maharashtra 126 all-out vs Mumbai 220/3
Gujarat 289/8 vs Andhra
Rajasthan 304/7 vs Himachal Pradesh
Uttarakhand 313/8 vs Hyderabad
Vidarbha 261/8 vs Pondicherry
Punjab 254/7 vs Madhya Pradesh
Haryana 242/6 vs UP
Chhattishgarh 236/2 vs Saurashtra
Tamil Nadu 379/1 vs Delhi
Jharkhand 325/5 vs Railways
Mizoram 247 all-out vs Arunachal Pradesh 101/3
J&K 270 all-out vs Odisha 15/1
Assam 249/8 vs Chandigarh
Sikkim 108 all-out vs Goa 90/0
Tripura 29/2 vs Meghalaya
Nagaland 236/8 vs Manipur
Bengal vs Bihar - Day 1 Washed out.
Kerala 88/0 vs Kerala
- October 19, 2024 09:16There’s more to Mhatre than meets the eye
On October 12, the three journalists present at the Baroda Cricket Association’s stadium on the outskirts of Vadodara, asked for an interaction to be facilitated with Ayush Mhatre, the rookie opener who scored a fifty in his maiden Ranji Trophy outing, on an otherwise disappointing day for Mumbai.
Captain Ajinkya Rahane politely declined. “Only after he scores a hundred,” Rahane said.
Cut to Friday at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy Ground, Mhatre – despite batting for well over three hours in hot and humid conditions – quickly changed from whites and stepped out on to the ground for a chat with a larger media contingent.
“It feels great. The last month or so has been surreal, am still trying to make peace with how quickly things have unfolded but I am confident about my abilities and very happy that I have managed to improve my performance with every passing opportunity and help the team out,” Mhatre said.READ MORE
- October 19, 2024 09:08Delhi vs TN - Day 1 Report by Vivek Krishnan
- October 19, 2024 08:52Mumbai vs Maharashtra Day 1 Report by Amol Karhadkar
- October 19, 2024 08:46Gujarat vs Andhra - Day 1 Report by Abhishek Saini
- October 19, 2024 08:38Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the 2nd day of the second round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25.
