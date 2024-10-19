Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 17-20 Tamil Thalaivas at halftime; Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers later

- October 19, 2024 20:22Halftime | Telugu 17-20 Tamil
A diving hand touch by Narender Kandola takes out Ajit Pawar as Tamil goes into halftime with a three-point lead.
- October 19, 2024 20:2117-19
Do-or-die raid for Pawan Sehrawat against a four-man defence of Tamil. Pawan tires hard but a sensible defence didn’t commit before and let the raider fall under time pressure.
- October 19, 2024 20:2017-18
Sachin Tanwar has been taken down by Sagar and it is only one-point lead for Tamil again.
- October 19, 2024 20:2016-18
Vijay Malik gets his fifth point. Picks up the big fish Sagar Rathee in the raid.
- October 19, 2024 20:1915-18
Narender Kandola has been taken down by Ankit.
- October 19, 2024 20:1914-18
Pawan Sehrawat tries to sneak from the right side of the mat but a strong Abhishek Manokaran takes care of him.
- October 19, 2024 20:1814-17
Sachin goes in the do-or-die raid and the specialist raider picks up the touchpoint of Ajit Pawar.
- October 19, 2024 20:1614-16
Sahil Gulia attacks and grabs both thigs of Manjeet, who had come in the do-or-die raid.
- October 19, 2024 20:1614-15
Himanshu in the do-or-die raid for Tamil and Ajit Pawar takes him down to make it a one-point game between both teams.
- October 19, 2024 20:1513-15
Vijay Malik has been a good support raider for Telugu today. He picks up Narender Kandola’s point in the raid.
- October 19, 2024 20:1412-15
Sahil Gulia takes down Pawan Sehrawat as Tamil gets into a three-point lead.
- October 19, 2024 20:1412-14
Telugu Titans’ Sagar pounces on Sachin and gets his tackle point who came in the do-or-die raid.
- October 19, 2024 20:1211-14
Another point for Vijay Malik, he picks up a bonus.
- October 19, 2024 20:1110-14
Vijay Malik cuts down Tamil’s lead by a point, picks up the touchpoint of Aashish.
- October 19, 2024 20:109-14
Abhishek Manokaran leads the charge on Manjeet and the rest of the Tamil’s defence come good to take down the raider.
- October 19, 2024 20:109-13
Another point for Narender Kandola in the raid as he gets a tag on Ankit.
- October 19, 2024 20:099-12
A bonus for Manjeet in the raid.
- October 19, 2024 20:098-12
Narender picks up the man-in-form for Telugu, Pawan Sehrawat in the raid.
- October 19, 2024 20:088-11
Pawan Sehrawat is back in action and he gets a point straightaway! Himanshu is the man who has to go out after giving his touchpoint.
- October 19, 2024 20:077-11
Sachin cleans up the two-man defence of Telugu. He picks up the touchpoints of Krishan and Vijay Malik as TAMIL THALAIVAS INFLICTS FIRST ALL-OUT ON TELUGU TITANS.
- October 19, 2024 20:067-7
A bonus for Vijay Malik restores parity.
- October 19, 2024 20:066-7
SUPER RAID! Narender Kandola goes in the raid and powers through the midline after taking the touchpoints of Sagar, Ajit Pawar and Manjeet. Tamil in lead now!
- October 19, 2024 20:056-4
Ankit makes a mistake as Sachin gets his touchpoint in the raid.
- October 19, 2024 20:056-3
Abhishek Manokaran tackles Pawan Sehrawat for the first time tonight and the man in form has been tamed down.
- October 19, 2024 20:046-2
Pawan Sehrawat in top form! He gets a touch on Narender Kandola this time to get his sixth point of the game.
- October 19, 2024 20:035-2
The first point for Sachin in Tamil’s jersey! He picks up Manjeet in the raid.
- October 19, 2024 20:035-1
Another multi-point raid from Pawan Sehrawat. A bonus and a touchpoint of Himanshu for him.
- October 19, 2024 20:023-1
Sachin and Narender Kandola start with empty raids and the latter go into the do-or-die raid and picks up Krishan Dhull in his second raid.
- October 19, 2024 20:013-0
Pawan Sehrawat starts with a SUPER RAID! He gets a bonus and two touchpoints of Himanshu and Abhishek Manokaran.
- October 19, 2024 19:59Toss: Telugu | The scores will read Telugu - Tamil
Telugu Titans won the toss and selected Choice of court: Right
- October 19, 2024 19:32Telugu vs Tamil | Starting Seven
TELUGU TITANS: Manjeet, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Krishan, Ankit
TAMIL THALAIVAS: Sachin, Sagar Rathee, Narender, Aashish, Himanshu, Sahil Gulia, Abhishek Manokaran
- October 19, 2024 19:26Tamil Thalaivas Top Players
Sachin will be the top raider for Tamil Thalaivas in PKL. He has amassed 952 raid points in 128 matches, including 233 do-or-die raid points.
Sagar will lead the defence for the Thalaivas and has scored 223 tackle points in 70 matches. Meanwhile, Himanshu is the best all-rounder in the team with 143 points.
- October 19, 2024 19:09Telugu Titans Top Players
Pawan Sehrawat will be Telugu Titans’ lead raider. He scored 13 raid points in the Titans’ opening match of Season 11.
Meanwhile, the Titans’ defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Krishan, who scored 6 tackle points in his team’s first game of the campaign.
Vijay Malik is the top all-rounder in the squad and he will be looking to add to his 3 points that he scored in the Titans’ first match of PKL 11.
- October 19, 2024 18:58Telugu vs Tamil | Head-to-head
Total Matches Player: 14 | Telugu Titans: 5 | Tamil Thalaivas: 8 | Tie: 1
- October 19, 2024 18:50Telugu vs Tamil Preview
Telugu Titans has faced Tamil Thalaivas 14 times in the history of PKL.
With 8 wins against Telugu, Tamil lead the head-to-head record. Telugu has won 5 times while 1 match ended in a tie.
The previous contest between both teams ended in favour of the latter. They won 54-29 in Season 10.
With 2 wins, 19 losses and 1 tie, Telugu finished last on the PKL 10 standings with 21 points.
On the other hand, Tamil finished 9th last season with 51 points after winning 9 matches and losing 13.
- October 19, 2024 18:41Live Streaming Info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- October 19, 2024 18:39Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match day 2, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 19, 2024.
Telugu Titans will face Tamil Thalaivas in the day’s first match while defending champion Puneri Paltan will face Haryana Steelers in the second match.
