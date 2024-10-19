Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 17-20 Tamil Thalaivas at halftime; Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers later

October 19, 2024 19:26

Tamil Thalaivas Top Players

Sachin will be the top raider for Tamil Thalaivas in PKL. He has amassed 952 raid points in 128 matches, including 233 do-or-die raid points.

Sagar will lead the defence for the Thalaivas and has scored 223 tackle points in 70 matches. Meanwhile, Himanshu is the best all-rounder in the team with 143 points.