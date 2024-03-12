MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL 10: Maiden title caps Puneri Paltan’s league of dominance

The Paltans won the title with a level of authority unheard of in the 10 seasons of PKL, with only two defeats in 24 matches.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 10:05 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Saikat Chakraborty
Victory lap: Aslam Inamdar, captain of the victorious Puneri Paltan, receives the PKL trophy from Vinod Tiwari (International Kabaddi Federation President) in the presence of Kailash Kanpal (CEO, Puneri Paltan) and Pullela Gopichand.
Victory lap: Aslam Inamdar, captain of the victorious Puneri Paltan, receives the PKL trophy from Vinod Tiwari (International Kabaddi Federation President) in the presence of Kailash Kanpal (CEO, Puneri Paltan) and Pullela Gopichand. | Photo Credit: PKL Media
infoIcon

Victory lap: Aslam Inamdar, captain of the victorious Puneri Paltan, receives the PKL trophy from Vinod Tiwari (International Kabaddi Federation President) in the presence of Kailash Kanpal (CEO, Puneri Paltan) and Pullela Gopichand. | Photo Credit: PKL Media

The night was filled with the thunderous roar of a thousand throats inside the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad as Puneri Paltan won the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) championship by defeating the Haryana Steelers in a close encounter.

After 75 days of intense action, the grand finale saw two teams from the traditional kabaddi heartlands of Maharashtra and Haryana compete for their first PKL title. Paltan, the Maharashtra team, had an impenetrable defence led by the indomitable Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, and their offence was spearheaded by the skipper Aslam Inamdar.

The Steelers defied the odds, with their journey a testament to the unwavering spirit that saw them vanquish giants and silence doubters. Their defence was a shield against the onslaught of raiding prowess, marshalled by the ever-reliable Jaideep Dahiya. Fuelled by the youthful audacity of Vinay and Shivam Patare, their offence was capable of igniting at the most opportune moment.

ALSO READ | Puneri Paltan crowned PKL Season 10 champion; beats Haryana Steelers in low-scoring final

The players entered the arena, and the initial exchanges were a tense dance, with each team probing the other’s defences and searching for weaknesses. Paltan struck first, their defence stifling the Steelers raiders with ease. But the Steelers refused to crumble, with Rahul Sethpal, a defensive rock, anchoring their line.

The first half was a masterclass in defensive strategies, with raids neutralised, tackles executed with precision, and points hard-earned. Then, a moment of brilliance occurred as Pankaj Mohite, the silent assassin of Paltan, unleashed a super raid, earning four points.

The crowd erupted, but the Steelers weathered the storm via Vishal Tate, a last-minute substitute, who proved his mettle with a clutch raid, keeping his team alive. Ashish’s last-second raid for the Steelers ensured they stayed within striking distance, with the score reading 10-13 at halftime.

Cornering the enemy: Puneri Paltan players tackle Haryana Steeler’s raider Vinay.
Cornering the enemy: Puneri Paltan players tackle Haryana Steeler’s raider Vinay. | Photo Credit: PKL Media
lightbox-info

Cornering the enemy: Puneri Paltan players tackle Haryana Steeler’s raider Vinay. | Photo Credit: PKL Media

The laser show at halftime was a mere interlude, with the second half beginning with a bang. Mohit Goyat inflicted an all-out on the Steelers, swinging the momentum decisively in Paltan’s favour, but the young Steelers side refused to be cowed. Their raiders, emboldened by the spirit of the underdog, clawed their way back, picking up bonus points with acrobatic brilliance.

Mohite remained a constant threat for Paltan, with Gaurav Khatri, a rock at the back, stifling the Steelers’ offence and slowing the game to a deliberate crawl. Every point became a battle, a fight for an inch on the mat. The score remained stubbornly close.

The final minutes were a nerve-wracking ballet of attack and defence, with Siddharth Desai, a late entrant for the Steelers, bringing back a flicker of hope, sending both Inamdar and Chiyaneh to the bench. But Paltan held firm with their defence.

Finally, the whistle blew, and Paltan were crowned champions, with a score of 28-25. Inamdar was declared the most valuable player (MVP) of the tournament. The Pune-based team won the title with a level of dominance unheard of in the 10 seasons of PKL, with only two defeats in 24 matches. Its revolutionary brand of Kabaddi has been revered as the most exciting by fans and pundits alike.

The Steelers, though defeated, walked away with their heads held high, their resilience earning them the respect of the Kabaddi faithful.

Related stories

Related Topics

PKL 2023-24 /

PKL 10 /

Pro Kabaddi league /

Aslam Inamdar /

Puneri Paltan /

Haryana Steelers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10: Maiden title caps Puneri Paltan’s league of dominance
    Saikat Chakraborty
  2. Commonwealth Games chiefs hail ‘track record’ as Malaysia emerges as possible host for 2026 edition
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 3: MUM 147/2, leads by 266; Rahane, Musheer resume batting
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Wells Masters 2024: Sabalenka overpowers Raducanu, Gauff advances to fourth round
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic shocked by Nardi in Indian Wells Masters third round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on PKL 2023

  1. PKL 10: Maiden title caps Puneri Paltan’s league of dominance
    Saikat Chakraborty
  2. It’s the PKL decade
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. PKL 10 Final: Players to watch out for in Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers summit clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10 Semifinal 1: Puneri Paltan beats Patna Pirates to reach second consecutive final
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Semifinals, PKL 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Haryana Steelers beats Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-27; Puneri Paltan wins 37-21 vs Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10: Maiden title caps Puneri Paltan’s league of dominance
    Saikat Chakraborty
  2. Commonwealth Games chiefs hail ‘track record’ as Malaysia emerges as possible host for 2026 edition
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 3: MUM 147/2, leads by 266; Rahane, Musheer resume batting
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Wells Masters 2024: Sabalenka overpowers Raducanu, Gauff advances to fourth round
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic shocked by Nardi in Indian Wells Masters third round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment